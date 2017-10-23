Home > Gist > Metro >

Police nab suspect with 88 bundles of fake Dollars

In Niger Police nab suspect with 88 bundles of fake Dollars

Abigael Unaeze said that Suleiman and three others at large conspired and took his father in-law to an unknown place in Kogi under the pretext to cure him of his sickness.

  • Published:
The fake dollars play

The fake dollars

(lindaikejisblog)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Niger Police Command on Monday arrested one Abubakar Suleiman with 88 bundles of fake dollars.

The command`s spokesman, SP Abigael Unaeze made the disclosure while presenting the suspect before newsmen in Minna.

She said that Suleiman and three others at large conspired and took his father in-law to an unknown place in Kogi under the pretext to cure him of his sickness.

The spokesperson said the suspect, who was arrested with a bag containing 88 bundles of fake dollar notes, confessed to the crime.

She said that the command had commenced intensive investigation into the matter.

In a related development, Unaeze  said the command had arrested six suspects with 86 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 164MG Tables, 11 Dizapam, one packet of big bond and box of marches.

She, however, said that detectives attached to the command had also recovered one AK47 rifle with 25 rounds of 7.62 ×39mm live ammunition abandoned by a gang of armed robbers.

She added that this followed a distress call that a gang of armed robbers numbering five were operating in the residence of one Dr Amandi Akorbumdu of Bosso area of the state.

Unaeze explained that the police detectives attached to Bosso division swung into action and gave them a hot chase as a result the robbers fled and abandoned the items.

Police spokesperson said that all the suspects would soon be charge to court after investigation.

She appealed to the members of the general public to assist the command by providing useful information about movement of criminals to the nearest security office for prompt action.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Stranger Things Archaeologists claim to have found the "Gates of Hell"bullet
2 Pastor Enoch Adeboye 'You are creating business centers, not churches'...bullet
3 Naughty By Nature Lady tears Internet with nude photo to celebrate...bullet

Related Articles

Good For You Man jailed for attempt to defraud with counterfeit dollars
#BowWowChallenge The Internet is dragging Bow Wow in the most hilarious way possible
Man Of Devil Fake prophet arrested for stealing corps member’s dollars
Above The Law Pastor goes blind after torture by operatives of the DSS
In Abuja Transporter docked for allegedly giving out fake dollars
Virtual Reality In 2021 all our lives would be fake...sort of
Badoo Accountant kidnaps self after stealing N15M from company
In Lagos Police arrest man for defrauding his employer of N19.5 million

Metro

A rape victim (Illustration)
Serves You Right 8 suspects in prison for raping 4 minors in Minna
Ex pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina
Abdulrasheed Maina Family of former Pension boss battle politicians
Gov. Rochas Okorocha and the Liberian orphans
Rochas Okorocha Rochas Foundation offer scholarships to 275 orphaned African children
Maurice Ampaw says couple who moan during sex should be jailed
From The Horse's Mouth 'If you moan during sex, you should go to jail' - Ghanaian lawyer