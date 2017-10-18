Police nab man who killed, buried prostitute in Delta

A middle-aged man identified simply as Efe has been arrested by the police in Delta State for allegedly killing and burying a prostitute he spent the night with at his house in the Ughelli area of the state.

Vanguard reports that Efe had picked the commercial sex worker from a hotel and took her home for the night but during an argument over payment in the middle of the night, he reportedly murdered her and buried her in a shallow grave at the back of his compound.

ALSO READ: "'Konji Wahala': Nigerian man allegedly kills prostitute in Guinea over sexual satisfaction"

His cover was blown when a neighbour saw him burying the corpse of the woman and informed the police, leading to his arrest the following day.

A staff of the hotel where Efe picked the prostitute who gave his name only as Victor, said:

“He [the suspect], had solicited for the services of the girl from a brothel where they had earlier engaged in the high use of hard drugs and alcohol before taking her to his house for the night.

Efe who is our regular customer took her to his house located at Okorodafe Street. At the house, the victim was said to have died and for reasons best known to him, Efe he went to bury her but someone who saw him during the act reported him to the police who arrested him the next day.”

ALSO READ: "Job Hazard: Prostitute strangled to death in Lagos brothel"

Confirming the arrest of the suspect a senior officer at the Ughelli Area Command who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the suspect who has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, had claimed that the victim is his girlfriend.