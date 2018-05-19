Home > Gist > Metro >

Police nab 2 for using stolen SIM cards to defraud

In Enugu Police nab 2 for using stolen SIM cards to defraud

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Saturday that the two suspects were arrested on May 18.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ebere Amaraizu play

Ebere Amaraizu

(Punch Newspaper)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested two persons using stolen SIM cards to defraud the owners in the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Saturday that the two suspects were arrested on May 18.

Amaraizu said that the Police recovered 30 cards of different telecommunication networks, belonging to various victims yet to be identified.

He stated that the suspects were arrested by police operative of the Central Police Station, Enugu, who acted on a coordinated intelligence information.

According to the statement, the suspects specialise in using victims’ SIM cards to access their bank details and withdraw their money.

The suspects were identified as Abuchi Ogbu, 20 and Christian Mba, 21.

Ogbu is from Ndiagu Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area, resides at 17 New Jerusalem Coal Camp, Enugu, while Mba is from Amechi Idodo in Nkanu East Local Government Area and residing at 23 New Jerusalem Coal Camp, Enugu.

The suspects confessed to operate in three groups; one specialises in stealing phones, takes the SIM cards to Mba, who is a cybercafé operator, to access the BVN and other bank details of their victims and hack into their accounts.

The other group, headed by Ogbu is to generate the PIN code of victims through the information gathered on the SIM cards.

The codes are passed to the person, who then accesses the victims’ accounts and withdraws the money.

They have wreaked havoc on many victims, including the latest victim who they swindled N250,000,’’ Amaraizu said.

He said that one of the suspects, Ogbu, pleaded for forgiveness and blamed the situation on peer group influence.

“The command advises members of the public to be security conscious and should ensure that their electronic cards are kept safe,’’ he added. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in statebullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet

Related Articles

Enugu Church Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast
Man reportedly bashes father's head with pestle, kills him
In Enugu Police investigate alleged sale of baby boy for N300,000
MASSOB Group condemns bomb attack on Nwodo’s home
In Enugu Police confirm explosion at residence of Ohaneze President-General
John Nwodo Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo's President escapes bomb attack
In Enugu Police investigate alleged drinking of rat poison by mother of 3
In Enugu Baby, 6 others die in multiple car accident
In Enugu Police arrest suspected herdsman with AK-47
'Olojukokoro' Greedy man stores mum's corpse in freezer just to collect her pension

Metro

Rape Minor silhouette
Pervert Man arrested for turning underage sister-in-law into sex toy
Nigerians reactions to fake news on Naira droppping to N182/$1
In Gombe Fake currency syndicate arrested, N22m fake notes recovered
Zimbabwean man is seeking dissolution of marriage over wife's extra marital affair
In Niger My husband is a debtor, borrowed N100, 000 from me, says divorce-seeking wife
Knife
In Ile-Ife Court remands 21-yr-old for allegedly stabbing friend while asleep