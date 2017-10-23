The Police Command in Taraba on Monday said it had killed a suspected notorious criminal, Yamaduweh, the Second-in-Command to the wanted militia gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, aka ‘Ghana’.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr David Akinremi, disclosed this while presenting the suspect’s corpse to newsmen in Jalingo.

Akinremi said Yamaduweh was killed on Oct. 22 during an exchange of gun fire with the police on Takum-Katsina Ala road.

He said a G3 rifle with 10 rounds of ammunition, and a band of criminal charm were recovered from the deceased, while other members of his gang fled the scene with multiple injuries.

Akinremi said the command had intensified efforts to arrest the criminals still at large, urging residents of Takum and Wukari areas to report to the police anyone found with gunshot injuries.

“ I enjoin you to watch out for people with gunshot injuries around Takum and Wukari axis as they may be members of the notorious gang.

“ Such information will be treated with confidentiality,” the commissioner assured.

He said the death of Yamaduweh would serve as a deterrent to all criminals that they had no sanctuary in the state as the police was combat-ready to deal with them decisively.