Home > Gist > Metro >

Police investigate alleged sale of baby boy for N300,000 in Enugu

In Enugu Police investigate alleged sale of baby boy for N300,000

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu says the police is investigating a case of alleged attempted rape at Flavour's concert play

Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu says the police is investigating a case of alleged attempted rape at Flavour's concert

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has commenced investigation into the alleged sale of a baby boy for N300,000 in the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu on Saturday.

Amaraizu said that the investigation commenced on May 3 after the command arrested one of the buyers.

He said that the mother of the baby boy identified as Nwanneka Ezechi, 30, from Akama Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area was said to have been impregnated by yet to be identified man.

The police spokesman said that Ezechi later disappeared from home to an unknown destination.

“It was further gathered that in November, 2017, she declared that she had given birth to a baby boy but this was not disclosed to the family,’’.

He said that when the family discovered that she had given birth and the whereabouts of the baby was not known, they reported to the police who arrested the lady.

Amaraizu said that her confession led to the arrest of one Okechukwu Nyia of Akpasha village, Akegbeugwu in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, whom she allegedly sold the baby boy to at N300,000.

The spokesman said that the two suspects had been helping police operatives in their investigations to identify the person whom Nyia had allegedly sold the baby to at the rate of N350, 000.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
2 In Lagos Wife kills husband, cuts his genitals with a knifebullet
3 'Waka Waka' Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands...bullet

Related Articles

In Ibadan 4 supermarket sales assistants charged with stealing employer’s N16, 000 goods
Strategy Retail defaults are at an all-time high — here are all the bankruptcies and liquidations so far in 2018
Spiritual Attack Woman attacked with needle in dream wakes up blind
Human Trafficking DSS rescue abducted baby who has been sold 3 times
Silly Excuse Parents blame hardship for sale of 2-day-old baby daughter
Finance Domino's CEO rides off into the sunset after leading one of the greatest turn arounds of all time (DPZ)
Omoni Oboli Toni Kan cannot wait to read actress' book
Omoni Oboli Actress publishes her very first book as she turns 40
The Stars Are Ageless Omoni Oboli releases expository book on life's journey
Strategy 8 tricks Target uses to get you to spend more money (TGT)

Metro

A birthday party turned to a family tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother.
Tragic Selfie Corps member drowns while taking picture in Bayelsa
A family outing turned to tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother, Francis.
Goon Too Soon Drowned Skye Bank manager, brother laid to rest amidst tears
Ifeanyi Okafor with one of his accomplices
Sharp Guy Nigerian man arrested for duping Chinese partner, stealing shoes worth millions
This is why there are dirty Naira notes everywhere
In Lagos Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody