In Enugu Police investigate alleged drinking of rat poison by mother of 3

The Police Command in Enugu State has commenced investigation into the circumstances that led to an alleged drinking of rat poison by a mother of three in Enugu City.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday in Enugu that the incident occurred on April 28.

Amaraizu said that the incident took place at number 10 Umuezeoha Ojotta Street in Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area.

According to him, the incident threw the entire Awkunanaw area into confusion.

It was gathered that the victim identified as Nkechi Nwakwe and a mother of three children, had allegedly on that fateful day taken a rat killer medicine with a view to taking her life.

“It was further gathered from sources that the woman is having some unresolved issues with her husband identified as Ugochukwu Nwakwe, and on that note decided to take rat killer in order to take her own life,’’ he said.

The spokesman said the woman was promptly rushed to Good Shepherd Hospital, Uwani, in Enugu and was now responding to treatment.

