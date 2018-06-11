Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Police dismiss 3 officers who tear-gassed Lagos resident

In Lagos Police dismiss 3 officers who attacked asthmatic patient with tear gas

The police authorities took action after a video went viral on social media showing the victim groaning in pains on the road.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police dismiss 3 officers who tear-gassed Lagos resident play Nigerian policemen stand guard in a file picture. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The three policemen accused to spraying tear gas on an asthmatic patient in Ojota area of Lagos State have been relieved of their duties.

A statement issued on Sunday, June 10, by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti said the officers were found guilty at an orderly room trial.

The victim, Solomon Ademuwagun, was said to have experienced a severe asthmatic crisis after the incident.

"The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, has dismissed three policemen, comprising an inspector and two sergeants, who were alleged to have sprayed tear gas on one Solomon Ademuwagun, which resulted in a severe asthmatic crisis. The incident took place at Chinese town, in the Ojota area of Lagos State", the statement said.

"The men, whose names and service numbers are Inspector Momoh Sulaiman (220957), Sergeant Emmanuel Monday (429659) and Sergeant Adamu Usman (434246), were tried in an orderly room which commenced on Saturday, and were found guilty as charged. They were, therefore, dismissed and de-kitted accordingly.

"However, the dismissal proceeding of Inspector Momoh Sulaiman has been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, for approval."

Viral video

The police authorities took action after a video went viral on social media on Thursday, June 7, showing Ademuwagun groaning in pains on the road after he was sprayed tear gas by the cops.

UPDATE: THE SARS VICTIM WASN'T SHOT. HE HAD AN ASHTMA ATTACK FROM THE PEPPER SPRAY USED ON HIM. The officers involved have been artested on the Lagos State Police Commissioners orders and will stand trial. Too bad it's a police trial and not open to the public. We for don full there to see the outcome. I REALLY WISH THEY WOULD MAKE THE TRIALS AND IT'S OUTCOMES PUBLIC. THAT'S ONE OF THE WAYS THE CITIZENS CAN START TO TRUST THE POLICE AGAIN. I just confirmed from his girlfriend and the office of the @PoliceNGLagos PRO @chikeotigodwin Sars just shot a young man at Ojota! NOTICE: ANYONE WHO CAN IDENTIFY THE OFFICER IN THIS VIDEO, PLS DM ME OR @segalink WE NEED TO TRACE HIM AND FIND OUT WHAT THEY DID WITH THE VICTIM ASAP. @aleeygiwa @iheanachorifeanyiomuta @chikeotigodwin @tunjidisu @policenglagos @nigeriapoliceforce @saharareporters @smash9ja @yomisarsoga FOR EVERY INDIVIDUAL THAT HAS A VOICE BUT CHOOSES TO KEEP QUIET, YOUR TIME WILL COME. FOR EVERY INDIVIDUAL THAT HAS THE POWER TO STOP THIS ATROCITY BUT CHOOSES NOT TO, YOUR TIME WILL COME. Regrann from @newsroomdaily - A yet-to-be-identified man has allegedly been shot by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) at Chinese town, Ojota area of Lagos this afternoon. .. Eyewitnesses say the man only just alighted from a bus when the officials accosted him for a search, with claims he is a "Yahoo boy". .. The witnesses say the officials found nothing on the young man. .. Developing story... .. #newsroomdaily - #regrann

A post shared by KING RUGGEDMAN (@ruggedybaba) on

 

Rapper Michael Stephens better known as Ruggedman had escalated the video on Instagram, asking his followers to rebroadcast the video to draw the attention of the authorities.

"Urgent: anybody with information about the officer in this video should please directly message me. We need to trace him and find out what they did to the victim. It’s time we start taking action.

"Everybody repost this video until this officer and his team are found. It’s time to call out the police. We have him on video. Enough is enough," he wrote.

It was rumoured that the victim was shot labelled a fraudster and shot by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

ALSO READ: How Police attacked BBOG members with teargas

The police had on Saturday dismissed the report that the victim was shot by SARS operatives, saying the erring policemen had been arrested.

In a follow-up statement on Sunday, the authorities announced that the officers have been dismissed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Car Papers These 6 vehicle particulars will keep you safe from police...bullet
2 Over And Out Lagosian commits suicide under 3rd mainland bridgebullet
3 Cruel Fate Man cut in two by BRT shortly after being fired [Graphic...bullet

Related Articles

End Of The Road Kidnapper gets treated to jungle justice during attempt to abduct 2 kids
Thunderbolt Shame as married tenant and landlady get stuck together during steamy lungula
In Lagos Couple, 1 other, in court over alleged theft of rubber slippers, bags worth N445, 000
Car Papers These 6 vehicle particulars will keep you safe from police harassment
In Osun State NSCDC officers discover lifeless body of pregnant woman in Ede
In Ogun State Family of 5, friend died mysteriously
Mistake! Man stands up to 3 soldiers but 1 shows him why they are feared

Metro

Stop mentioning God when swearing oaths - Atheists association
Controversy Don't mention God when swearing oaths - Atheists petitions Chief Justice
A couple in Kitale town stuck while having sex in a hotel room on Friday, 8 June, 2018.
Thunderbolt Shame as married tenant and landlady get stuck together during steamy lungula
In Ogun State 62 die in road accidents
Infant, 6 others die in Enugu auto crash
In Niger State Road accident claims 5 lives