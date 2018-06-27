news

Police in Argentina have intercepted 44 pounds of marijuana, 22 pounds of cocaine, 1,800 doses of crack-cocaine and more than $14,000 cash stashed inside replica World Cup trophies for smuggling.

It is reported that a so-called "Narcos de la Copa" had allegedly attempted to smuggle the souvenir replicas of the Jules Rimet trophies containing the illicit drugs, but the attempt was foiled by law enforcement authorities.

Four men and two women were reportedly arrested in connection with the development during an operation on Friday.

Security operatives also seized two fire arms ad two vehicles during the operation.

Security minister of Argentina’s Buenos Aires, Cristian Ritondo posted photos of the consignment on twitter.

He said: "These merchants of death have endless ingenuity, but don't be fooled. They shouldn't be admired. On the contrary ... they are now in jail."

A video of the police parading the culprits in handcuff as well as the contraband has been circulating online.