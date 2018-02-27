news

One Akinyemi Edgar Koja, a bricklayer, has admitted to killing his wife because of her adulterous acts.

The suspect who has been on the run after allegedly strangling his wife , Ajoke, to death in their apartment in Agemowo area of Badagry, in December, has been arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command.

Vanguardngr reports that he was apprehended by the officers around Lagos Island, where he had been hiding out since the incident took place.

During the interrogation, the suspect stated that he had carried out the act he blamed on jealousy , following what he described as his late wife’s adulterous acts .

Koja dumped the corpse of his 28-year-old wife who was a graduate, beside a well around his area of residence .

According to the reports, there had been a lingering quarrel between the couple until the shocking incident.

Speaking of his wife's murder, the suspect said: “I strangled her at night while she was sleeping. She was sleeping around with other men because she felt I am a poor man and she did not hide it. That fateful night, I suffocated her with pillows.

"When I discovered she was dead, I dumped the body inside a well close to our apartment. I ran away to make it look like I was not around when the incident happened."

On Tuesday, February 20, Koja was reportedly charged before a Magistrate’s Court 12, Ebute Meta, for murder.

He was subsequently remanded in prison custody by the Magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin Williams, while the case was adjourned to March 28 for hearing.

Jealous rage

Recall that Pulse reported that Koja Edgar, was on the run after strangling his wife to death. She was murdered beside a well according to a report.

The alleged murder occurred on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at their residence located in Mowo.

The police were notified of the killing through a local chief known as 'Baale'. The efforts of law enforcement officers in a bid to apprehend the suspect have so far been fruitless.

Kalejaiye, who was pictured lying dead near the well, was a mother of three children before her passing. This factor is probably why some Instagram users didn't have a lot of nice things to say about the suspect.

Thormylorlarh Bethel, who commented on a post shared by Instagram on the matter, criticized the abusive behaviour of men in the treatment of their wives.

"Thunder fire all men who think woman are their property they can't do whatever they want with them," the user wrote.

Husbands are killing their wives for petty reasons

Violence against women in their marriages is sadly one of the major themes of a Nigerian society which still sees people of the female gender as objects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a report published in the year 2017, revealed how a man named Bamaiyi Tanko killed his wife, Auta, because she refused to serve him a meal.

This occurred in Niger State, where the suspect, 50, employed the use of a cutlass to commit murder.

His attempts to cover up the crime failed due to an information offered to the police by neighbours. Tanko, however, hopes to find forgiveness with his in-laws stating that killing his wife was the work of the devil.