Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Ayo Sheriff, 30, for allegedly burning her 16-year-old daughter , Aishat Sheriff, on her hand and leg with a pressing iron.

The command is reportedly investigating the case of child abuse while Ayo is being held in police custody.

Instablog9ja reports that Aishat was given the sum of N500 by her boss with instructions to give someone N200 on her way home and use N50 as transport fare.

Aishat was reportedly meant to return with the N250 change the following day.

According to the reports, the victim failed to return the money and explained to her boss that her mother was with it.

The boss who's identity has been withheld, reportedly called Ayo, who allegedly denied any knowledge of the money.

This seems to have angered the mother of the victim who was waiting for Aishat to return home, with a pressing iron already plugged.

Accusing her daughter of being a disgrace to the family, Ayo assaulted Aishat with the hot iron .

The suspect will reportedly be charged to court tomorrow, Monday, April 30, 2018.

Also, a 45-year-old mechanic, Surakat Idowu, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, for allegedly using a hot pressing iron to burn the eyes and private parts of his five-year-old daughter because she poured faeces on the floor.

The incident which happened in the Ikotun area of the state, saw the little girl with a badly disfigured face and could damage her eyes if immediate medical attention is not provided for her.

It was gathered that Idowu who separated from the girl's mother in 2013, had been in the habit of brutalising the girl at his Kayode Toyeso Street, Liasu Road, Ikotun residence, and on the day of the incident, he had instructed her to empty faeces from a potty into the public latrine in the compound but in the process, the girl slipped and mistakenly poured the content of the potty on the floor.

This was said to have infuriated the mechanic who pounced on the nursery two pupil, beating her and not done with that, he removed the hot iron from where it was plugged and used it on the toddler's face and private parts.

A fellow tenant who witnessed the scene rushed down to the Ikotun Police Division and reported the case, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Another neighbour who identified herself as Basirat, narrated how the incident happened:

“The mechanic had a quarrel with his wife and divorced her in 2013 when the girl was just two years old. On that day, he asked her to go and dispose of her faeces in a potty in a latrine at the backyard of the house. But the area was slippery and the girl fell, splashing the faeces on the floor.

The father became angry and got a hot iron. He began to beat her with the hot surface of the iron until the girl’s face became swollen. We tried to caution him, but he would not listen. That was how the matter got to the police.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Fatai Owoseni, has, however, directed that the case be transferred from the Ikotun Police Division to the Gender Unit at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, just as the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), led by Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, is working with the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, to get a shelter for the victim.