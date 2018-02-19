Home > Gist > Metro >

Police arrest suspected ATM fraudster in Enugu

In Enugu Police arrest suspected ATM fraudster

In a statement, the command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said on Sunday in Enugu that the suspect was nabbed on Feb. 17 at about 11:30 a.m.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barawon da aka kama da yana damfarar jama'a ta hanyar ATM play

Barawon da aka kama da yana damfarar jama'a ta hanyar ATM
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a notorious suspected Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraudster operating within Enugu and its environs.

In a statement, the command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said on Sunday in Enugu that the suspect was nabbed on Feb. 17 at about 11:30 a.m.

According to Amaraizu, the suspect was nabbed at one of the ATM points of one of the new generation banks at Rangers Avenue in Enugu with six different ATM cards belonging to different victims.

He said that the feat was achieved by the New Haven Police Division in Enugu following directive issued by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, based on intelligence information gathered.

The suspect, who gave his name as Augustine Nwoko of No. 34 Carta Street, Ogui, Enugu, said his alleged nefarious activities ranged from deceiving his unsuspecting victims.

“They defraud people who usually come to make ATM withdrawal by way of offering to assist them to make successful withdrawal.

“Before you know it, your pin number is tapped and they will quickly return an ATM card which may appear like that of customer’s own.

“And subsequently money will start disappearing from their victims’ accounts as the entire money will be siphoned,’’ he said.

On interrogation, Nwoko said that he belonged to a syndicate which specialised in staying around ATMs and pretending to be assisting users on how to operate the ATM.

The spokesman advised members of the public to be wary of the activities of these mischief makers who might be at any ATM point pretending to be  rendering assistance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Sad Occurence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet
3 Everywhere We Go Italian embassy records 1,185 Nigerians with fake...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle Female genital mutilation has declined in south-east Nigeria — UNICEF
Anthony Agbazuere Former Abia commissioner defects to APC
In Enugu State government increases NYSC members’ allowance
Murtala Mohammed What if everything you've heard about the late head of state is a lie?
Weather Forecast Expect sunny, hazy, partly cloudy weather on Wednesday – NiMet
Mayorkun Singer just might have gotten himself a new crib!
Yellow Fever WHO to immunise 1.2m people against disease in Borno
Infrastructure FG to construct 300km rural roads in Osun
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir of Kano wants killer herdsmen exposed
Innocent Chukwuma I am not afraid of arraignment - Innoson boss says

Metro

Co-passengers were made furious due to an incessant farting by an elderly man on-board Transavia Airlines plane.
Hilarious Pilot forced to make emergency stop due to passenger's uncontrollable farting
Abdullahi Darma, an aide to Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state killed his daughter in a car accident.
Uncontrollable Pain Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car
The Reverend Stennett Kirby captured sniffing cocaine in a church-owned residence.
God Have Mercy! Church of England minister who loves prostitutes caught sniffing cocaine
Nigerian woman bags 6 year jail term in Rwanda for drug trafficking
Drug Trafficking Nigerian woman bags 6 year jail term in Rwanda