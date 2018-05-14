news

A Nigerian born Sudanese woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Immigration attaché , Mr Habibu Almu who was killed in Khartoum, Sudan, May 10, 2018.

The Nigerian Foreign Ministry made the disclosure on Monday, May 14, 2018.

The suspect who has been identified as Miss Inas Khalid Maikano, reportedly attended Prime College in Kano and now lives in Khartoum, Sudan.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Dr Tope Elia-Fatile, it was alleged that the suspect, a student at the Sudanese-Canadian College in Khartoum, murdered Almu in his official quarters on Thursday, May 11, 2018.

Elia-Fatile stated that the suspect has been arrested and detained by the security agency in Sudan.

“Consequently, after several arrests and investigations by the host authorities, it was established that the deceased was stabbed to death.

“The suspect who is a student of Sudanese-Canadian College in Khartoum is a Sudanese of Nigerian origin. It was discovered during investigations, authorities discovered that the suspect had stolen some of the deceased personal belongings including cash,” he said.

The spokesman added that the suspect allegedly confessed to committing the crime and is being held in police custody.

Woman beheads husband, dumps body parts in different places

A 32-year-old Vietnamese woman, Hoang Thi Hong Diem, has been arrested by the police after she allegedly beheaded her 37-year-old husband , Tran Thanh Tu, chopped off his body parts and dumped them in different places.

Vietnam Times reports that Diem who admitted to the crime after her arrest said she snatched the knife from her husband during a quarrel and chopped off his head after he threatened to kill her in the heat of the argument.

The incident happened in a southern town of the country on Saturday, December 16, 2017, where it was reported that Diem and Tu had been constantly fighting.

The police said Tu's head was wrapped in a black plastic bag inside a backpack and was recovered by a garbage collector in Binh Duong with several deep lacerations all over the severed head.

After being notified of the horrific find, policemen were invited to the scene to begin investigating a murder.

By Sunday evening, officers had discovered a number of plastic bags containing human body parts within a one-kilometre radius from where the head was first discovered.

Confirming the incident, Colonel Tran Van Chinh, the Deputy Director of the Department of Police in Binh Duong Province, said that Diem was on Sunday morning and that she is assisting the investigation into her husband’s death.

“Initial information reveals that the incident may have arisen from a conflict between a married couple. We are continuing the investigation to confirm if there were other accomplices involved,” Col. Chinh said.

According to Diem’s statement, Tu returned to their rented apartment in Thuan An Commune, Binh Duong, on Friday night after drinking with friends.

An argument reportedly broke out between the couple during which Tu threatened to stab his wife with a knife, the suspect said.

She narrated that she snatched the weapon from Tu before chopping his head off with it and fearing that she would get caught, she said she used the same knife to cut her husband’s body into pieces, wrapped each part in black plastic bags and then dropped them off at multiple locations, before returning home to her normal schedules.

Though she admitted to the crime, she said she was unable to remember the exact locations she had dumped the body parts.

The couple had a 14-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son who are both living with their grandparents in the Mekong Delta.