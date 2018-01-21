news

The Nassarawa State police command has arrested a man for stealing a three-year old boy and selling him for N75,000.

According to the spokesman of the Nassarawa State police command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, two other members of his gang were also arrested.

Reports say the man kidnapped the boy around the Angwan Masachin area of Jam’a Keffi in Nasarawa State.

On further investigation, it was discovered the child was sold to a woman who deals in child trafficking.

The police spokesman also revealed that 6 children were also found in the woman’s house when his men went to arrest her.

Policeman also arrested for selling 3-yr-old boy

Recently, a police officer who aided a child trafficking gang in Imo state was arrested after they stole a three-year-old boy and sold him for N600,000 in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

According to Punch, the suspects, Chinonye Okere, Joy Ama, Eucheria Amadi, Pauline Uzoamaka and Nnenne Okere, kidnapped the child during a funeral and sold him.

The child was however traced to Lagos state and rescued by men of the Nigerian Police Force.