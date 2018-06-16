Police arrest man who disguises as a woman to defraud men

news

Officers of the Minna Police Command have arrested an 18-year-old boy, Shamsu Abubakar, who disguises as a lady in order to defraud them .

According to the police, Abubakar has confessed to defrauding many men after seducing them with feminine wiles.

Instablog9ja reports that he was arrested wearing a flowing hijab, makeup, a pair of female leather slippers and a matching handbag.

The suspect who is a resident of Sayako community along Maitumbi Road, Minna, reportedly admitted to having been in the business for months and has succeeded in duping a lot of men.

Samsu also disclosed that he had been hawking toilet soap and detergents on the streets of Minna for months before he chose to go into the new trade, admitting that it is “more lucrative, but dangerous.”

He said, “I am a secondary school leaver and my business name is Maryam. My main business is just to parade myself on the street, disguised as a lady and always ask for money from such men that stopped me and approached me for friendship.

"If they insisted on seeing me later, I always exchanged telephone numbers with them and requested for between N200 and N500 from such men. I have succeeded with many of them.

"I have cleverly been rejecting all advances towards taking me to any hotel or their houses knowing well that I will be exposed. So we normally end our business transactions on the major streets and in the cars. I postpone our meeting till another day.

"I use to lure and exploit men with my makeup, and the way I package myself. I am even surprised that, the men in Minna preferred me to real girls. I really don’t like what I am doing but it is the economic hardship which makes it difficult for me to see food on my table and that pushed me into this act.”

Shamsu is hardly the first of his kind that has succeeded in defrauding men in this manner.

Man who disguised as woman to work as maid arrested

A young man who disguised himself as a woman to work as a housemaid in a home in Lagos State has been arrested after he attempted to rape his employers' daughter.

According to a Facebook post that revealed the incident, the man capitalized on his feminine looks and dressed up as a lady so as enable him to acquire the job of a house help with the help of an agent.

He was said to adorn his head with a weave-on, beads, padded brassieres and with his feminine voice, was able to secure the job and worked in the house for some weeks before his sexual urge gave him away.

He was said to have attempted to rape the girl said to be 14-years-old when she was asleep but the young girl raised an alarm which brought her parents scampering to her room to her rescue.

To their surprise, the 'maid' they had employed turned out to be a man, naked with an erect manhood.

He was arrested and handed over to the police and during interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was pushed by poverty to disguise as a woman to get a job.