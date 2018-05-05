Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian man arrested for stealing shoes worth millions

Sharp Guy Nigerian man arrested for duping Chinese partner, stealing shoes worth millions

  • Published:
Ifeanyi Okafor with one of his accomplices play

Ifeanyi Okafor with one of his accomplices

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 30-year-old businessman has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the shop of his Chinese business partner at the International Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State, and carting away shoes worth millions of Naira.

The suspect identified as Ifeanyi Okafor reportedly cooked up the devious plan when he heard the Chinese man had plans to burn the shoes and return to his home country.

ALSO READ: CCTV footage leads to arrest of criminal couple, two others

Okafor said: “We are business partners in the market.

"The Chinese traders were the one who usually supplies us the shoes after which we resell to the retailers. I was shocked when they started selling their shoes to those that used to buy from us.

"Those of us, who buy from them got angry and confronted; we urged them to stop selling the shoes in that way because it would affect our business, but they didn’t listen. .

"When we confronted the Chinese traders, they promised to stop selling to the retailers. After we pleaded with the Chinese to stop spoiling business for us, they wouldn’t listen. We started threatening to deal with them.

"They were scared that we might kill them and thus decided to burn the remaining shoes in their shop and return to their country. Immediately I got wind of that information, I informed a colleague of mine, Okonkwo Nnamdi, and we planned how to burgle their shop at night.”

The suspect, however, confided his plans to a friend of his and one of the security guards attached to the Chinese shop unit.

Okafor and his accomplices were in the process of cutting through the locks on the shop when policemen arrived the scene and arrested them.

ALSO READ: 4 officers accused of stealing money from traffic offender

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in charge of Trade Fair Police Station, revealed that he had received an anonymous tip-off from a concerned Nigerian.

Following Okafor's arrest, 39 cartons of shoes were recovered from him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
2 In Lagos Wife kills husband, cuts his genitals with a knifebullet
3 'Waka Waka' Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands...bullet

Related Articles

In Ibadan 4 supermarket sales assistants charged with stealing employer’s N16, 000 goods
Spiritual Attack Woman attacked with needle in dream wakes up blind
Thank God! Lady excretes big padlock enemies used to pin down destiny [Graphic Photo]
Strong Juju Farmer can't remove stolen bag of maize from his head
Big Disgrace Woman paraded naked in Benin for stealing 8 fowls
In Ibadan Court dissolves 2 -year-old marriage over wife’s stealing habit
In Abuja Man appears in court for alleged N6,000 kerosene theft
In Abuja Police arraign 2 pregnant women for stealing 4 plasma Tv sets
In Lagos Employee in court for allegedly absconding with N677,000
Hot In Here Man suspected of theft forced to eat raw pepper

Metro

This is why there are dirty Naira notes everywhere
In Lagos Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody
Police arrest man who stole and sold child for N75,000
Human Trafficking 13 victims rescued by NAPTIP from Abuja hotel
Rain storm kills 5, injures Catholic Priest, others in Jalingo
In Taraba State Rain storm kills 5, injures Catholic Priest, others
Nigerian DJ arrested as 39 Nigerian women, girls are rescued from sex work in Spain
DJ Timmy Sex worker calls out Yung6ix's DJ for not paying for service rendered