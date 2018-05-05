news

A 30-year-old businessman has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the shop of his Chinese business partner at the International Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State, and carting away shoes worth millions of Naira .

The suspect identified as Ifeanyi Okafor reportedly cooked up the devious plan when he heard the Chinese man had plans to burn the shoes and return to his home country.

Okafor said: “We are business partners in the market.

"The Chinese traders were the one who usually supplies us the shoes after which we resell to the retailers. I was shocked when they started selling their shoes to those that used to buy from us.

"Those of us, who buy from them got angry and confronted; we urged them to stop selling the shoes in that way because it would affect our business, but they didn’t listen. .

"When we confronted the Chinese traders, they promised to stop selling to the retailers. After we pleaded with the Chinese to stop spoiling business for us, they wouldn’t listen. We started threatening to deal with them.

"They were scared that we might kill them and thus decided to burn the remaining shoes in their shop and return to their country. Immediately I got wind of that information, I informed a colleague of mine, Okonkwo Nnamdi, and we planned how to burgle their shop at night.”

The suspect, however, confided his plans to a friend of his and one of the security guards attached to the Chinese shop unit.

Okafor and his accomplices were in the process of cutting through the locks on the shop when policemen arrived the scene and arrested them.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in charge of Trade Fair Police Station, revealed that he had received an anonymous tip-off from a concerned Nigerian.

Following Okafor's arrest, 39 cartons of shoes were recovered from him.