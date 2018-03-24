Home > Gist > Metro >

See Gobe Man nabbed after secretly burying lover who died during sex romp

A 36-year-old man, Musiliu Owolabi, has been arrested for allegedly burying his lover, Fausat Idowu, after she died before a sex romp in Ogun State.

Death lurks in the sweetness

(Pulse)
Officers of the State Police Command Ogun State have arrested a 36-year-old man, Musiliu Owolabi, for allegedly burying his lover, Fausat Idowu, after she died before a sex romp in Ogun State.

LIB reports that Owolabi and Fausat, a mother of five, had gone to a hotel to spend time together when she suddenly fell ill just before they started having sex and eventually died.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, revealed that the suspect who is a mechanic, secretly buried Fausat in an uncompleted building at Osara village, off Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway.

The suspect was finally apprehended after a report was to the Police filed by the younger brother of the deceased, Hammed Idowu.

Hammad told the police that his sister who went for a naming ceremony at Bode Olude area of Abeokuta was missing.

The suspect, Musiliu Owolabi

(Thetribune)

 

The CP also said that the deceased’s phone call logs were profiled and the suspect was the last person that had spoken to her.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted taking the deceased to Rocky Gold Hotel at Iyana-Apakila, Abeokuta, for pleasure, where he claimed she fell ill and later took her in his vehicle, but died under a mysterious circumstance in the car.

"He further confessed that he took the corpse to a nearby bush, dug a shallow grave and buried it without disclosing same to anybody," Iliyasu said.

During his confession, the suspect disclosed that the deceased had been his lover for six months, adding that it was the first time they were having sex.

He said, “We were just removing our clothes when she suddenly developed a severe temperature and later slumped. It was while I was taking her to the hospital in my vehicle that I discovered she has died.

"I did not inform the Police or anyone about the incident. I became apprehensive and decided to hide the corpse and later buried her in the midnight.”

Following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation, Owolabi will be charged to court.

May her soul rest in peace.

Sweet death

In a similar occurrence, a married banker simply identified as Ken was reported to have died inside a hotel room located at the NNPC junction in Ejigbo area of Lagos State after he allegedly slumped during a marathon sex session with his equally married lover.

PM Express reports that the body of the deceased was recovered by the police after the hotel manager reported the incident to the Ejigbo Division.

Dies after sex romp (Illustration)

(misspetite)

 

It was gathered that the late Ken who worked with one of the new generation banks in the state, had booked a room for the night with the woman on Saturday, March 18, 2017, but later died on top of the woman identified as Ebere Nwachukwu.

Confirming the incident, the Ejigbo Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Folorunsho Afolabi, said investigations revealed that the deceased told his wife he would not be able to come home that Saturday night due to the workload at his office, but instead, went to spend the night with his secret lover in the hotel.

SP Afolabi said that an investigation into the matter has commenced as the autopsy report was expected to ascertain the real cause of the victim's death.

(pulse.ng)

