Police arrest fleeing suspect in Imo Zenith Bank robbery

Imo Bank Robbery One year after, police arrest fleeing suspect

The suspect was said to have confessed that he got N400,000 from N2.8 million his gang stole from their target.

The Police have finally arrested a fleeing armed robber who was part of the gang that robbed a branch of Zenith Bank in Owerri, Imo State, last year.

The gang had killed two policemen and injured one during the robbery.

The suspect identified as  Chinonso Gift Onwuegbuchulam, popularly known as Ogolo, is the last member of the gang to be nabbed.

One of the robbers was shot dead during the operation.

play Police parade robbery suspect in Owerri on Friday, February 23, 2018 (Punch)

 

The state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, paraded Ogolo in Owerri on Friday, February 23, 2018.

He said, "I am delighted to announce to you that the remaining member of the gang, one Chinonso Gift Onwuegbuchulam, aka, Ogolo, male, 29 of age, hails from Obazu Mbieri in the Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, was arrested on February 21, 2018.

"The suspect, who claimed to hold a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Government and Public Administration from Imo State University in 2008, was arrested in his hideout at Close 7, Mgbuakara Eleparawan, Port Harcourt, Rivers State."

Ezike said the suspect confessed to the crime and revealed that out of the N2.8 million his gang stole from their target, he got a share of N400,000.

In June 2017, a video of the robbery had gone viral, particularly because of one the late policemen who displayed rare gallantry by confronting the robbers in a fierce gun battle.

The brave cop later died from the gunshot injuries he sustained.

