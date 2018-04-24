Home > Gist > Metro >

50-yr-old man in soup for impregnating 21-year-old daughter

Sicko 50-yr-old man arrested for impregnating 21-year-old daughter

The suspect is currently in police custody while the victim has been taken to an undisclosed hospital and is receiving proper medical attention.

One Taiwo Oyelabi has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for reportedly impregnating his 21-year-old daughter.

According to the reports, the 50-year-old security guard committed the heinous act at their home along Community Road, Badore, Iba area of the state.

The face of the suspect, Taiwo Oyelabi

While speaking during an interview with newsmen, Oyelabi confessed to his crimes saying, ''I gave birth to her. I am the one that got her pregnant.”

Unfortunately, there are many of Oyelabi's kind who has defiled thier own daughters and showed little or no remorse for their actions.

The Bauchi State Police Command also arrested a 55-year-old man, Abdulkadir Mohammed, who allegedly impregnated his 20-year-old daughter identified as Dije Abdulkadir and when she gave birth, dumped the newborn baby inside a well.

Punch reports that Mohammed was arrested alongside the daughter in Gamawa Local Government Area of the state for attempted murder.

Mohammed was said to have had incestuous sexual intercourse with his daughter which resulted in her pregnancy and to hide the shame of bringing up the baby, he convinced her to dump the baby in a well.

A pregnant girl (For Illustration)

Confirming the arrest of the father and daughter while speaking to journalists, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Garba Umar, said the suspects were arrested by police officers attached to Gamawa Division.

“The suspect gave birth to a baby girl and threw her into the well with the intent to kill her. However, the timely intervention of well-meaning individuals in the area, who helped and rescued the baby alive, saved her life.

The suspect confessed that her biological father impregnated her and they decided to do away with the baby. The suspects confessed to the act and were charged to court.”

Mohammed who reportedly begged for mercy and forgiveness said the devil pushed him into sleeping with his daughter and the shame of seeing that he fathered a child by her made him connive with her to throw the child away.

