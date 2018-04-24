Police arrest 50-year-old man for impregnating daughter

Home > Gist > Metro >

This was made known to newsmen by the Lagos police boss, Edgal Imohimi while parading Oyelabi at the Police Headquarters on Monday, April 23, 2018.

The Lagos state Police command has arrested Taiwo Oyelabi for allegedly impregnating his daughter.

According to Vanguard, the incident was reported to the police by concerned individuals on April 16, 2018.

This was made known to newsmen by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi while parading Oyelabi at the Police Headquarters in Ikeja on Monday, April 23, 2018.

How it all started

According to the Lagos police boss, “The incident started in November, 2017 when the daughter, who was staying with her paternal aunt relocated to the father’s house on his request.

 “Since then, he has been having inappropriate sexual liaison with her, the result of the unholy act between father and daughter eventually led to pregnancy.

“Investigation into the case revealed that the suspect is a security man but whenever he was going to work, he goes with the daughter.

 “The strange behavior attracted the attention of the community and they reported the case to the police.

“The act is bizarre and a serious crime against our laws and humanity.”

Man says daughter is possessed

The accused, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that he daughter is possessed.

The 50-year-old man also said that she seduced him.

ALSO READ: Guys, if there is no consent before sex then it is rape

He said “I was in the living room with her one day when she suddenly grabbed me and started kissing me.

“I beat her and then took her to a white garment church where I was told that she was possessed.

“It happened up to five times before I discovered that she was three months pregnant.

“This is the work of the devil because I don’t know what to do with the baby.”

The incident happened at Oyalabi’s residence at No. 15, Community Road, Iyana-Oba in Igando.

