Home > Gist > Metro >

Police arrest 4 notorious kidnappers in Zamfara

In Zamfara Police arrest 4 notorious kidnappers

The police commissioner said the committee was mandated to investigate, arrest and bring the perpetrators of the recent attack to the justice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DSS, others blame ISIS for Benue killings play

DSS Officials

(newsdesk)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested four notorious kidnappers in Dankadon-Daji Village in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kenneth Embrimson, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Monday.

Embrinson said the suspects were arrested on Feb.18, 2018 after intelligence report disclosed that the kidnappers had sent letters to individuals threatening to kidnap the villagers if they failed to make money available for them.

“The police arrested the suspects while trying to collect a sum of N39, 500 provided by the villagers.

“The suspects are undergoing interrogation at the police command in the state after which they would be prosecuted, " he said.

According to the commissioner, the Inspector-General’s Joint Investigation Committee is in the state to investigate the recent killings in Birane Village in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

He said the committee was mandated to investigate, arrest and bring the perpetrators of the recent attack in Birane village to the justice.

The commissioner appealed to members of the public to utilise police information network kit and provide police with information on security to assist security agencies in tackling insecurity in the state.

He said the command had arrested three principal suspects in connection with the last Thursday’s gunmen attack in Birane village which resulted in the death of 30 people, while many were injured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Sad Occurrence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet
3 Demon Incarnate Nigerian man jailed 40 yrs for stabbing...bullet

Related Articles

Reign Ended Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor
Just Like Evans 3 suspected kidnappers nabbed in failed bid to abduct victim
Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
Sons Of Dogs How kidnappers killed Missionary after singing Amazing Grace [Video]
Kidnapping Serial abductions of doctors in Calabar sparks NMA protest
In Bayelsa Monarch’s wife, principal regain freedom 25 days after – Family
Chislehurst Murder London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo
Celine Dookhran Murder Man who allegedly raped and slaughtered niece was inspired by dead serial killer
Sharp Guy DELSU lecturer escapes from kidnappers who held him for N10 million ransom
Bonnie & Clyde Police on the trail of car snatching love birds

Metro

A newborn baby has been recovered after its parents sold it for a sun of N400k.
Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth
Graphic Content
Terrible Loss 3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano
Copy Copy Shoes, socks banned among students in India to prevent exam cheating
NURTW chairman, Alhaji Azeez Kunle Lawal aka Kunle Poly holds thanksgiving
Kunle Poly NURTW chairman thanks God for sparing his life