Police arrest 4 notorious kidnappers in Zamfara

The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested four notorious kidnappers in Dankadon-Daji Village in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kenneth Embrimson, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Monday.

Embrinson said the suspects were arrested on Feb.18, 2018 after intelligence report disclosed that the kidnappers had sent letters to individuals threatening to kidnap the villagers if they failed to make money available for them.

“The police arrested the suspects while trying to collect a sum of N39, 500 provided by the villagers.

“The suspects are undergoing interrogation at the police command in the state after which they would be prosecuted, " he said.

According to the commissioner, the Inspector-General’s Joint Investigation Committee is in the state to investigate the recent killings in Birane Village in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

He said the committee was mandated to investigate, arrest and bring the perpetrators of the recent attack in Birane village to the justice.

The commissioner appealed to members of the public to utilise police information network kit and provide police with information on security to assist security agencies in tackling insecurity in the state.

He said the command had arrested three principal suspects in connection with the last Thursday’s gunmen attack in Birane village which resulted in the death of 30 people, while many were injured.