Police arraign 3 men for allegedly smoking hemp publicly

In Lagos Police arraign 3 men for allegedly smoking hemp publicly

The accused —  Ayodele Peter, 30; Muiz Bada, 25; and Abisoye Idowu, 32 — whose addresses were not made available, are facing a charge of breach of public peace.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Three men were on Wednesday charged before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly smoking (Cannabis) hemp in the public.

The accused —  Ayodele Peter, 30; Muiz Bada, 25; and Abisoye Idowu, 32 — whose addresses were not made available, are facing a charge of breach of public peace.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Bosede Adegeshin, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 29 at Grammar School, Ikorodu.

She alleged that the accused have been smoking hemp openly in the area, thereby causing a breach of public peace to the residence as the smoke polluted the air.

“The residents reported the incident to the police and they were apprehended.”

The offence contravened Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The three men pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, in his ruling, granted each of the accused N100, 000 bail with three sureties each in like sum.

Ogunkanmi said the sureties must be their blood relations and adjourned the case until May 26 for further hearing.

