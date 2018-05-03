Home > Gist > Metro >

Police arraign 2 pregnant women for stealing 4 plasma Tv sets

In Abuja Police arraign 2 pregnant women for stealing 4 plasma Tv sets

Abbas and Sulaiman who reside at Masaka, Nasarawa State, were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on joint-act and theft, offence they denied committing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gavel play

Gavel

(dromfhd.top)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police on Thursday arraigned two pregnant women, Mimi Abbas, 21 and Sofia Sulaiman, 25, in a Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja for stealing four plasma Tv sets.

Abbas and Sulaiman who reside at Masaka, Nasarawa State, were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on joint-act and theft, offence they denied committing.

The Prosecutor, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that one Mrs Favour Eyo of Millipat Lodge, Airport Road in Abuja reported the matter at the Wuye Police Station in Abuja on April 14, around 11.30a.m.

He said that the complainant alleged that on April 13, the accused persons who were guests at the lodge, stole four plasma television, valued at N260, 000.

“Though one of the televisions was recovered along Airport Road, but the suspects were traced and arrested on April 15 at Masaka and they confessed to have committed the crime,” Ochayi said.

He added that it was the fifth time, Suleiman, the second accused was committing similar offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Hassan Ishaq, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety in like sum.

Ishag also ordered that the sureties must write a letter of undertaking that the defendants would not commit further offence.

He adjourned the case until May 16 for hearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue...bullet
2 No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]bullet
3 Inch Close To Prison London-used phones can land you in jail while...bullet

Related Articles

Codeine Diet Kano lecturer denies blaming Igbos for drug problem
Tech The 50 worst video games of all time, according to critics
Church Affairs Trials of Brother Abedi 2 [Part 2]
Good For Nothing Man remanded in prison over alleged assault on hotel attendant
Goodluck Jonathan They didn't steal 35 TVs from my house - Ex-President says
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President's security details reportedly loot Abuja home, steal 36 TVs, 25 fridges
Moses Ododo Police foil attempt to kidnap Kogi State Assembly member
In Abuja Police Inspector narrates how 2 alleged armed robbers were arrested
In Jigawa Police arrest 10 suspected thieves
In Abuja Scavenger bags 8 months imprisonment for stealing television set worth N180,000

Metro

Mama Zimbi Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality
Man truncates honeymoon, sues wife for refusing to give sex
In Ibadan Court dissolves 2 -year-old marriage over wife’s stealing habit
Man appears in court for alleged N6,000 kerosene theft
In Abuja Man appears in court for alleged N6,000 kerosene theft
Legal practitioner docked over alleged visa scam
In Lagos Welder, 35, docked for allegedly selling uncle’s plot of land