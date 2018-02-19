Home > Gist > Metro >

Pilot forced to make emergency stop due to passenger's farting

Hilarious Pilot forced to make emergency stop due to passenger's uncontrollable farting

Some crew members of the Transavia Airlines flight from Dubai to Amsterdam were seen escorting off some passengers from the plane.

  • Published:
Co-passengers were made furious due to an incessant farting by an elderly man on-board Transavia Airlines plane. play

Co-passengers were made furious due to an incessant farting by an elderly man on-board Transavia Airlines plane.

(The Black Explainer)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A passenger's uncontrollable farting has forced a Transavia Airlines pilot to make an emergency stop  in Vienna during a flight destined for Amsterdam from Dubai.

The Mirror Online reported that a fight broke out between an elderly overweight man and a pair of men of Dutch nationality, following an incessant air pollution by the subject who couldn't help himself.

play Pilot forced to make emergency stop due to passenger's uncontrollable farting

 

It was gathered that the unnamed man refused to heed a directive given by the pilot ordering him to quit farting.

A footage shared by Alfred Dekker, believed to be a passenger on the flight showed officials as they escorted a bunch of 'troublemakers' off the aircraft.

 

Nora Lachhab who was affected by the intervention of airline officials insisted that she was unjustly removed from the plane. She claimed that the Transavia Airlines crew who escorted her and other passengers out of the vehicle were provocative.

“It was crazy that we were included, we had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn’t do anything.

“They did not do anything to justify the bizarre behaviour of the Transavia crew. Do they sometimes think that all Moroccans cause problems? That’s why we do not let it sit.

"We had to find our own flights home with another airline. All I will say is that the crew were really provocative and stirred things up," says Lachhab.

Panic on Dana Airline flight

Passengers who flew on a Dana Airline plane are lucky to have escaped death after the craft's exit door fell off while it was landing at an airport.

NCAA clears Dana Air plane whose door fell off, probes incident play

A doctor who flew on a Dana Airlines craft tweeted her concern about a broken exit door which fell off while the plane was landing.

(Twitter/@NaijaFlyingDr)
 

On Twitter, a female Nigerian doctor, Ola Orekerin, who was on-board a flight expressed her feelings concerning the scary event.

ALSO READ: Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing

In her tweet, she explained that the door was unstable throughout the trip.

According to the doctor, it gave a rattling sound like a screw had been loosed but she did not anticipate that it was going to fall off.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Sad Occurence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet
3 Everywhere We Go Italian embassy records 1,185 Nigerians with fake...bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Comedy This farting housewife comedy skit will make you laugh too much
Nigerian Comedy See what happens when you fart in front of your African father
Nigerian Comedy This ultimate farting prank is just so funny
Comedy This ass prank will make you laugh harder than you should
Nigerian Comedy See the difference between American Soldiers vs Nigerian Soldiers
Comedy You will probably go to hell for laughing while watching this video
Human Trafficking More Libyan returnees narrate tales of woe
Dana Airline Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing

Metro

Abdullahi Darma, an aide to Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state killed his daughter in a car accident.
Uncontrollable Pain Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car
The Reverend Stennett Kirby captured sniffing cocaine in a church-owned residence.
God Have Mercy! Church of England minister who loves prostitutes caught sniffing cocaine
Nigerian woman bags 6 year jail term in Rwanda for drug trafficking
Drug Trafficking Nigerian woman bags 6 year jail term in Rwanda
Surajudeen Balogun
Unrepentant Soul Police arrest ex-convict for duping policewoman on Facebook