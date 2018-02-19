Pilot forced to make emergency stop due to passenger's farting

news

A passenger's uncontrollable farting has forced a Transavia Airlines pilot to make an emergency stop in Vienna during a flight destined for Amsterdam from Dubai.

The Mirror Online reported that a fight broke out between an elderly overweight man and a pair of men of Dutch nationality, following an incessant air pollution by the subject who couldn't help himself.

It was gathered that the unnamed man refused to heed a directive given by the pilot ordering him to quit farting.

A footage shared by Alfred Dekker, believed to be a passenger on the flight showed officials as they escorted a bunch of 'troublemakers' off the aircraft.

Nora Lachhab who was affected by the intervention of airline officials insisted that she was unjustly removed from the plane. She claimed that the Transavia Airlines crew who escorted her and other passengers out of the vehicle were provocative.

“It was crazy that we were included, we had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn’t do anything.

“They did not do anything to justify the bizarre behaviour of the Transavia crew. Do they sometimes think that all Moroccans cause problems? That’s why we do not let it sit.

"We had to find our own flights home with another airline. All I will say is that the crew were really provocative and stirred things up," says Lachhab.

Panic on Dana Airline flight

Passengers who flew on a Dana Airline plane are lucky to have escaped death after the craft's exit door fell off while it was landing at an airport.

On Twitter , a female Nigerian doctor, Ola Orekerin, who was on-board a flight expressed her feelings concerning the scary event.

In her tweet, she explained that the door was unstable throughout the trip.

According to the doctor, it gave a rattling sound like a screw had been loosed but she did not anticipate that it was going to fall off.