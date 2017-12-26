Physically challenged lawyer gets wheelchair, new car

news

A physically challenged lawyer, Abdulasam K. Idowu, was wowed by his colleagues from the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association with a brand new car and wheelchair.

On December 22, 2017, lawyers from Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association coordinated by the 2nd Vice President of NBA, Monday Onyekachi Ubani (MOU) made the donation to Barrister Idowu.

The presentation took place in the presence of some of the donors, lawyers, journalists and the representative of the governor of Lagos State, the Director of Citizens' Rights, Lagos State.

An obviously Idowu couldn't contain his joy when moved from the wheelchair into the Toyota Camry brand car and drove it to the admiration of all who were present.

Speaking at the event, Ubani, currently the Chairman of Welfare Committee of NBA and 2nd Vice President thanked the donors and well wishers who came to witness the occasion.

Ubani also used the opportunity to request that the Governor of Lagos State, who is known for his care and love to the physically challenged persons in the State, to give an employment in the ministry of Justice to Idowu who holds a degree in both Political Science and Law.

He further explained that Idowu with a double degree will be an asset to the Ministry of Justice and to Lagos State in general.

On his part, Idowu was short of words for the kind gesture.

He explained that it was the desire to succeed in life that made him undertake the venture of acquiring two degrees through begging.

He promised never to be a liability to any person but a huge asset to the nation.

