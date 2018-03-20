Home > Gist > Metro >

Phone call kills Nigerian man in Finland

A friend of the deceased found him dead in an apartment. This is following an earlier chat with Nigeria-based wife.

  Published:
A phone conversation with wife proved to be last activity of a Nigerian man, Marley Biose, who died in Helsinki, Finland.

In Helsinki, Finland, a Nigerian man, Marley Biose is dead. He reportedly died while speaking on the phone with his wife.

The deceased died on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

It happened over a conversation with wife according to an online news Diaspora Reporters which expressed that the victim went mute which having a conversation concerning his partner's imminent move to his location.

Biose was discovered dead in his apartment by a friend following a request made by the spouse of the dearly departed.

A report has been carried out to ascertain the cause of his death but the police is yet to make information available.

Struggle for video game joystick kills youngster

A struggle concerning who gets control of a video game joystick has meant the end for a 13-year-old girl who was shot dead by her younger brother, aged 9.

AFP News reported that the tragedy occurred on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in the US state of Mississippi.

Cecil Cantrell, a Sheriff in the Monroe County confirmed that the victim was killed when a bullet struck her at the back of the head.

The deceased only managed to put up a fight for a short period having declared dead the following day, Sunday. She reportedly died at a hospital located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Such cases of deaths bring to a focus the dangers that have accompanied a liberal American society which has offered firearm privileges to its citizens.

ALSO READ: Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothing

Various instances of gun violence in a civil environment can be attributed to an easy access to weapons meant for protection against criminal adversaries.

Such an opportunity is however not available in Nigeria except you run into your dad's gun from the 1967 Nigerian Civil War.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

