Phone call kills Nigerian man in Finland

In Helsinki, Finland, a Nigerian man, Marley Biose is dead . He reportedly died while speaking on the phone with his wife.

The deceased died on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

It happened over a conversation with wife according to an online news Diaspora Reporters which expressed that the victim went mute which having a conversation concerning his partner's imminent move to his location.

Biose was discovered dead in his apartment by a friend following a request made by the spouse of the dearly departed.

A report has been carried out to ascertain the cause of his death but the police is yet to make information available.

Struggle for video game joystick kills youngster

A struggle concerning who gets control of a video game joystick has meant the end for a 13-year-old girl who was shot dead by her younger brother , aged 9.

AFP News reported that the tragedy occurred on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in the US state of Mississippi.

Cecil Cantrell, a Sheriff in the Monroe County confirmed that the victim was killed when a bullet struck her at the back of the head.

The deceased only managed to put up a fight for a short period having declared dead the following day, Sunday. She reportedly died at a hospital located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Such cases of deaths bring to a focus the dangers that have accompanied a liberal American society which has offered firearm privileges to its citizens.

Various instances of gun violence in a civil environment can be attributed to an easy access to weapons meant for protection against criminal adversaries.