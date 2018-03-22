Pet Planet International introduces mobile app for pet lovers

Home > Gist > Metro >

The app will cater to the needs of pet owners and pet lovers with a vast array of available services.

  Published:
Pet Planet International, the one stop hub for all your pet needs, aims to bring information and premium services to dog lovers around the world while, making owning a pet, stress free, has launched a mobile application for pet owners and pet lovers.

The mobile application also known as the Pet Planet International app, will cater to the needs of pet owners and pet lovers with a vast array of available services.

Pet owners and pet lovers in Nigeria can now have access to premium pet services from world class pet handlers and vets. This includes purchase of a wide array of pedigree like Terriers, King Charles Cavaliers, French Bulldogs, Dachshunds and many more; protecting pets via pest control, pet merchandising, training, mating and boarding.

There is also a 24/7 online Vet help line available on the Pet Planet International app. Pet owners can reach out to the dedicated PPI Vet staff round the clock and  even on holidays.

Pet owners will also have their pets and pet needs delivered to their homes whenever they use the Pet Planet International app. A first of its kind service platform pet lovers now have access to the best services for their pets.

To enjoy these premium pet services, pet lovers should download the PPI app on their mobile devices via the Apple store or Google Play store and register as soon as possible, or visit www.petplanetinternational.com for more information. Pet Planet International is your one stop hub for all your pet’s needs.

