Pepsodent treats kids to an exciting Children’s Day party

Pepsodent Toothpaste brand treats kids to an exciting Children's Day party

The Kiddies Arena of Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja was lit up with a lot of excitement on Children’s Day, Sunday, May 27, 2018 as leading toothpaste brand, Pepsodent treated kids from all across Lagos to a fun time.

Hosted by City FM’s OAP Bella Rose and popular actress cum TV host, Helen Paul, the party had over 1,000 kids in attendance and featured lots of fun activities including face painting, dancing and drawing competition, image tracing and lots of exciting games which had the kids and their parents at the edge of the seats, happily.

One of the highlights of the event was the demonstration of how to brush which was handled by the Pepsodent Brand Manager, Ogechukwu Anozie, during which she took time to take the children through the proper way to brush the teeth while stressing the importance of brushing twice daily to ensure good oral health, which is the at the core of the brand’s heart.

Guests present also had a chance to interact with celebrities present including OAP, Bennie Ark, Motunrayo of the Lagos HouseWife blog amongst others while still seizing the chance to undertake a free dental check up as sponsored by the Pepsodent brand.

For a chance to see photos of all that went down at the party, follow @pepsodentng on Twitter and Instagram and Pepsodent Nigeria on Facebook.

