Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged :  Annual event was lit on different levels

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged Annual event was lit on different levels

As is the case every year, Pepsi brought the best of Music to us with the “Skrrrrrrr pa pa pa” sensation; Big Shaq, as well as a host of Nigerian super stars.

If you missed Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, 2017, then you probably need to read this over and over again because mind blowing is the least that described the show.

As is the case every year, Pepsi brought the best of Music to us with the “Skrrrrrrr pa pa pa” sensation; Big Shaq, as well as a host of  Nigerian super stars like Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Simi, Runtown, Olamide, Ycee, Niniola, Small Doctor, Mayokun, 9ice, Nonso Amadi - trust me, the list goes on and on.

See below how it all went down

DISEMBAA has been amazing so far and there is more to come. See below Pepsi’s Calendar for upcoming events.

#NoShakinCarryGoDisembaa

