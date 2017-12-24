Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged :  Annual event was lit on different levels

news

If you missed Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, 2017, then you probably need to read this over and over again because mind blowing is the least that described the show.

As is the case every year, Pepsi brought the best of Music to us with the “Skrrrrrrr pa pa pa” sensation; Big Shaq, as well as a host of Nigerian super stars like Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Simi, Runtown, Olamide, Ycee, Niniola, Small Doctor, Mayokun, 9ice, Nonso Amadi - trust me, the list goes on and on.

See below how it all went down

