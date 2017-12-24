Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged :  Annual event was lit on different levels

As is the case every year, Pepsi brought the best of Music to us with the “Skrrrrrrr pa pa pa” sensation; Big Shaq, as well as a host of Nigerian super stars.
As is the case every year, Pepsi brought the best of Music to us with the “Skrrrrrrr pa pa pa” sensation; Big Shaq, as well as a host of Nigerian super stars like Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Simi, Runtown, Olamide, Ycee, Niniola, Small Doctor, Mayokun, 9ice, Nonso Amadi - trust me, the list goes on and on.
See below how it all went down
DISEMBAA has been amazing so far and there is more to come. See below Pepsi’s Calendar for upcoming events.
#NoShakinCarryGoDisembaa