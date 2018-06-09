Pulse.ng logo
People in critical condition after Danfo accident in Lagos

In Lagos 20 injured after ghastly accident on 3rd Mainland bridge

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Scene of a ghastly auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge, Lagos

(Pulse)
A Danfo driver and passengers are fighting for their lives after their vehicle ran into a stationary vehicle on the Oworonshoki end of the third mainland bridge in Lagos.

The incident occurred on Friday, around 11:00pm on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Some of the survivors told Pulse correspondent at the scene that the bus, which was driving at top speed, ran into a Honda whose passengers were changing the tyre. The Danfo also ran into a bike belonging to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

ALSO READ: Saturday night accident on Third Mainland Bridge sends car into ocean, leaves one dead

One man, a woman and a child landed inside a ditch in the area. One of the victims is a staff of the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

About 20 wounded persons were lying helplessly at the scene.

The LASEMA team later arrived after Pulse called them. The paramedics started giving first aid but it was slow.

It is unclear as at the time of filing this report if anyone eventually died as a result of the accident.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

