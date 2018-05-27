Home > Gist > Metro >

Paul Cole Chior launches The Richout Foundation

  • Published:
play
play

 

As part of giving back to the society at large, prominent entertainment frontier and CEO of Achievas's entertainment, Paul Chiori Cole (ossyachievas) better known as Ossy Achievas has announced the need to put a smile on the faces of less privileges individuals that cuts across visually impaired, widows, motherless babies homes amongst others via his newly launched charity foundation (The RICHOUT FOUNDATION).

play

 

The Richout Foundation is set to be officially open to the public come Sunday May 27, 2018 via  a well attended event to be held on the day widely celebrated as children day .

On why he is setting up a foundation and launching on children's day; Ossy (@ossyachievas) as he is sometimes called disclosed that the day marks his birth day and no better way best describe his vision for the less previledge.

He said, "Everyone sure has a story to tell, I was not born with a silverspoon, I am only fortunate to be where I am today and as such it brings me joy to put smiles on people's faces irrespective of their condition, tribe or identity".

play

 

"The charity foundation (@richoutfoundationng) will run as a non governmental Organization.

"However it is important to note that Tchiko Blessing and Ines are the names of the 2 kids I’m giving Scholarship till uni level and in between they will learn a trade they love and I must see them succeed while we take care of others too."

play

 

Achievas entertainment is equally known to have successfully organised the first three editions of Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC)  and most talked about concert of the year 2017 Davido's 30Billion gang concert.

Happy Birthday To Mr Paul Cole Chiori (@ossyachievas).

