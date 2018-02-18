news

Patients and staff og VitalCare Hospital have fled the premises hours after the FCT police command declared the head doctor, Dr. Ola Solomon Jimade wanted for alleged armed robbery.

TheCable reports that both admitted and outpatients have fled VitalCare Hospital situated at 21B, Phase 3, Kubwa, Abuja.

Dr. Jimade is alleged to be the leader of a robbery syndicate specialised in armed robbery and car snatching in Abuja.

On Tuesday, February 13, 2018, the police paraded five members of the robbery gang that were allegedly associated with Jimade.

It was reported that the hospital's head doctor was declared wanted by the police on the same day.

Dr Jimade's alleged gang

Five persons namely Sunday Okhomode, 30; Meshak James, 23; Amusu Koku, 28, Kunle Obajemi, 49 and Suleiman Isa, 26, were paraded by the police as members of the gang led by VitalCare Hospital boss.

Two amongst the members of the robbery gang are an expert in changing chassis numbers; and a goldsmith who buys stolen jewelries from the gang.

Discovered in the hospital, according to the police, were four pistols with eight rounds of live ammunition as well as a face mask.

The 23-year-old Meshak James, had told the police during investigation that he worked in the hospital as a cleaner.

Last robbery

The gang's last hit was a robbery at a house in Maitama, Abuja in November 2017.

During the robbery, Jimade's alleged gang allegedly stole a BMW X6 vehicle, large quantities of gold and other valuables worth millions of Naira.

According to the police, investigations by the command’s special anti-robbery squad (SARS) later led to the arrest of the five suspects.

The vehicle, as well as five other vehicles also allegedly stolen by the gang, were also recovered.

James confesses to robbing with Dr Jimade

The 23-year-old Meshak James, who had said he once worked as a cleaner at the VitalCare Hospital, confessed to robbing alongside Dr. Jimade.

James confessed to following Jimade as a result of the challenges he was facing, being stranded in Abuja.

“I was not robbing before, but why I decided to follow him (the doctor) was because he promised to rent a house for me and furnish it because I have no place to stay in this Abuja,” James was quoted as saying.

"I don’t have a family in this Abuja. I met him in his hospital. I worked there as a cleaner. I am facing some challenges which I always tell him. It is only me and him that went for that Toyota operation but I don’t know how many they were in the other ones.”