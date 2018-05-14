Home > Gist > Metro >

Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their panties

Pastor Mboro is seen in a video that is making the rounds online apparently fondling his manhood, while his congregants enthusiastically waved their panties they had apparently removed in advance.

  Published: 2018-05-14
It appears Ghana is not alone when it comes to pastors doing unthinkable things with their congregants all in the name of casting out spirits and performing miracles.

One Ghanaian pastor who has gained a lot of fame from doing such bizarre things as asking his female congregants to bring their used panties to church for what he referred to as special prayers, and many other mind blowing stories is Angel Obinim.

The controversial man of God was recently seen in a viral video in which he claimed he was rebuking angel Gabriel and others.

While Pastor Obinim and others have been condemned by a section of the public for their weird so called miracles, a Zimbabwean pastor has joined the fray.

In what looked like a fetish ritual, Pastor Mboro is seen in a video that is making the rounds online apparently fondling his manhood, while his congregants enthusiastically waved their panties they had apparently removed in advance.

 

In the video, the man of God is also heard asking his members, “do you like what I am doing?” and they replied “yes”.

He then proceeded by further asking: “Must we stop because somebody doesn’t like it?” and the congregants replied again “no”.

As usual, the video is attracting condemnation from the public, but as it stands now no one can judge. It is only God himself that can determine whether such practices please him or not.

