Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river

Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river

Reports say it took the Rescue Unit of the Limpopo police to retrieve the body of the poor pastor as the church members were not in the position to help him out.

A  South African pastor reportedly drowned in a river while in the process of baptising church members in the said river.

The unnamed pastor is reported by Bellanaija.com as preparing to commence the baptism when he was unfortunately carried away by the Blood River located outside Seshego in Limpopo, South Africa.

The name of the church has not yet been made public, but the church members according to reports were shocked by the incident.

Here are photos of the rescue exercise:

