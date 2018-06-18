Pulse.ng logo
Pastor divorces wife for sleeping with Bishop and deacon

53-year-old Pastor Joshua Ibeneme had petitioned the Igando Customary Court in Lagos and convinced it to separate the over two decade union between him and Uzoamaka Ibeneme.

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos dissolved 21-year-old marriage of Pastor Joshua Ibeneme and Uzoamaka Ibeneme on Friday, May 11 on grounds of infidelity by the wife.

The 53-year-old man of God had petitioned the court to separate the over two decade union, alleging that his wife had had sex with a bishop and deacon of his church.

He said: “My wife had sexual affair with two of my church members, a deacon and a bishop. Both of them were telling my other members that they slept with my wife because she enticed them.

“Whenever I return from a trip, my last born always tells me that men came to pick and drop my wife. Even God told me to divorce her or else she will destroy my ministry,” he claimed.

“My wife starved me of sex for more than five years; whenever I want to sleep with her, she would give one excuse or the other and in fact, she has moved out of my room to a separate room. “But she gives it to my members freely.

“She accused them of dating me and also went to their houses to fight them. Her behaviour has chased many members away from my church.”

However, the 45-year-old Uzoamaka Ibeneme denied the allegations, saying: “It is women that cause our frequent fighting, they are the problem in our home and my husband’s lust for them is very high.

“I never slept with the two men, who claimed that they slept with me, they just wanted to tarnish my image. My husband is dating the wife of the deacon”.

All efforts to settle the matter amicably out of court proved futile, hence the court had no option but to dissolve the marriage.

President of the court, Akin Akinniyi who read the court’s ruling said: “Since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court is, therefore, left with no option but to grant him his wish and pronounce the union dissolved.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Pastor Joshua Ibeneme and Mrs Uzoamaka Ibeneme dissolved today.

 “Both of you will henceforth cease to be husband and wife, each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested.

“The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavour.

“Any squabble between both of you from now on shall be treated as criminal and any violation of this judgment will be regarded as contempt of court and will attract imprisonment without option of fine.”

