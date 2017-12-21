news

A man of God in the United States of America, Pastor Terry Wayne Millender and his wife, Brenda, have been convicted of defrauding their church members and investors in a bogus Nigerian oil scam they had been running for years.

Times reports that the 53-year-old Virginia-based Pastor Millender and his 57-year-old wife were convicted by a Federal jury on Monday, December 18, 2017, of the fraud after they had collected $2 million from the members who thought they were investing in a good business venture.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia had dragged Pastor Millender, a former senior pastor of Victorious Life Church in Alexandria, and Brenda before the jury after several complaints from his church members and other investors who had bought into the scam.

Prosecutors said that the couple recruited investors for companies they said provided small loans to poor people in developing countries and helped broker Nigerian oil deals.

They added that the Millenders used investors' money to pay for golf trips, a lavish birthday party, and to help purchase a $1.75 million home.

The convicts are set to be sentenced in March 2018.