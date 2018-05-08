news

A Nigerian prophet who was arrested for hate speech claims God told him that women and knights of the Catholic church are occultists.

Pastor Chris Mordi who is the General Overseer of the Miracle of Fire Ministry, was gearing up to make the 'revelation' known to his congregation in Langbasa, Ajah, at a crusade themed “Beware of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) and the Knights for they are occultists. The truth must be unveiled.”.

The Police got wind of his plans when publications to that effect were intercepted on May 5.

The 35-year old was consequently arrested by an order of the Lagos State Commissioner for Police, Imohimi Edgal, who rightly described the attack on the group on the basis of their religion as hate speech.

"This is a case of insult to religion and propagation of hate speech which contravene Sections 124 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.", Edgal said.

“This should be a lesson to be imbibed by all religious leaders. We must encourage and preach religious tolerance,” he said.

Mordi has however insisted that he was sent to do the will of God and did not intend to bring harm or threaten the safety of any group of people.

“God revealed to me that those people are occultists. I didn’t mean any harm. I’m a messenger of God. I have to tell the world what God told me.”, Mordi retorted.

A message of hate

However, considering the fact that he was planning to amplify this suposed message from above, the odds are not exactly his favour.

Mordi’s hateful antics only follows a pattern of extremist religious leaders who are preaching messages of exclusion among their congregations.

Just this week, footage has emerged of an Ilorin Imam imploring his followers to chase the Fulani out of their land.