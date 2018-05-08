Pastor Chris Mordi of Miracle of Fire Ministry was preparing to hold a crusade themed “Beware of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) and the Knights for they are occultists. The truth must be unveiled.”.
Pastor Chris Mordi who is the General Overseer of the Miracle of Fire Ministry, was gearing up to make the 'revelation' known to his congregation in Langbasa, Ajah, at a crusade themed “Beware of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) and the Knights for they are occultists. The truth must be unveiled.”.
The Police got wind of his plans when publications to that effect were intercepted on May 5.
The 35-year old was consequently arrested by an order of the Lagos State Commissioner for Police, Imohimi Edgal, who rightly described the attack on the group on the basis of their religion as hate speech.
"This is a case of insult to religion and propagation of hate speech which contravene Sections 124 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.", Edgal said.
“This should be a lesson to be imbibed by all religious leaders. We must encourage and preach religious tolerance,” he said.
However, considering the fact that he was planning to amplify this suposed message from above, the odds are not exactly his favour.
Mordi’s hateful antics only follows a pattern of extremist religious leaders who are preaching messages of exclusion among their congregations.
Just this week, footage has emerged of an Ilorin Imam imploring his followers to chase the Fulani out of their land.