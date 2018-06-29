Pastor arrested for selling heaven tickets

news

Thousands of people are reportedly protesting the arrest of a pastor in the United States of America, asking for his immediate release after he was apprehended following sale of tickets he claimed were meant for heaven.

Pastor Tito Wats said he is only doing the work of God, adding that it was Jesus Christ himself who appeared to him and gave him the tickets to enable sinners to secure a space in heaven.

He is quoted as saying: “I don’t care what people or the police are saying about me, I am being persecuted because of doing the work of God.”

” Jesus Christ appeared to me and gave me the tickets made of pure gold so that I can sell to people who want salvation.”

Nobody is in a position to judge, as similar things are happening in Ghana and other African countries almost on a daily basis.

Most of the people demanding his release are reportedly saying it is their own money they are using to buy salvation, hence the police have no business arresting pastor Tito Wats.