A pastor identified as Adeniyi Joshua has been apprehended by officers of the Lagos State Police Command on suspicions of operating a fake West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination centre in Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, revealed that the suspects were arrested on April 25, following a complaint by a senior member of the staff of WAEC office, Ogba.

“The complaint was that there exists a fake WAEC centre at El-Supreme Private School located at No. 3, Oseni Adekogbe Street, Igbogbo Ikorodu.

"Operatives of the Command attached to Area ‘G’ Ogba, were mobilised to the above address where one Pastor Adeniyi Joshua of El-Supreme Church was arrested.

"WAEC question papers and answer sheets suspected to be forged were recovered from the suspect,” Imohimi said.

According to the reports, upon enrollment, the suspect would have the unsuspecting students sit for fake examination in which photocopies of fake WAEC questions papers and answer sheets are used.

Police added that he would then dispose of the scripts after the exam.

The suspect will be charged to court following the completion of the investigation.

2 fake CBT centre operators arrested in Lagos

Police have also arrested two men who were running a fake Computer Based Test centers in Lagos for engaging in an illegal registration of candidates for the 2018 UTME .

The suspects, Bamigbade Ajibola and Amoo Moshood were reportedly the owners of Vision Computer Academy in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos.

According to the Police, Ajibola and Moshood were arrested on Saturday, January 13 following a tip-off from members of the public.

The suspects were reportedly using Lagos Island Primary School, Sura, for the illegal registration exercise.