news

One ThankGod Udechukwu, a self-proclaimed pastor and founder of Jesus the General Outreach Ministry based in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos state, has been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding a member of his church .

Instablog9ja reports that Udechukwu, who hails from Ozalla, Enugu State, was arrested by operatives of the EFCC Enugu Zonal Office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

According to the reports, Udechukwu took advantage of the victim who also happens to be a kinsman.

ALSO READ: Police arraign pastor for alleged N1.4m fraud

Udechukwu claimed, “I am his pastor and man of God, in fact, I used to pray for him to succeed and indeed, I prayed for him before he travelled out to Dubai."

The victim revealed that his ordeal began after Udechukwu asked him to bring four Toyota Highlander SUVs he imported, claiming that another church member wanted to buy the vehicles as well as other consignments valued at N16 million.

According to the victim, Udechukwu took a huge part of the proceeds, claiming it was for logistics.

Udechkwu later suggested starting a transport service business, suggesting to the Dubai-based businessman to buy two Sienna buses to start off with.

The reports revealed that the complainant agreed to the terms as if under a spell. After the business failed to kick off as expected, the victim asked Udechukwu to sell off the buses.

Udechukwu reportedly sold one of the buses and converted the proceeds to his personal use .

Months later, the pastor once again suggested another business to the complainant whose identity has been withheld, introducing him to one Amechi Chuks Amechi who claimed to work with Nigeria Breweries.

Amechi was reportedly meant to assist in securing a dealership from the company.

Amechi claimed that the deal would cost the complainant N2.37m, which he transferred to Amechi’s company account.

On the complainants return to the country, he was shocked to realise that nothing was done with the money as he had hoped to start up their businesses in Nigeria.

Further investigation into the case revealed that Udechukwu had used the monies for these businesses to expand his church buildings and the rest converted to his personal use .

Pastor docked over N58M fraud

A Lagos State-based man of God, Pastor Chris Anyalebechi, has been docked at the Federal High Court by the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the State Police Command over an alleged N58 million fraud .

Guardian reports that Anyalebechi, the General Overseer of Christ Glory International Gospel Center, Ikorodu, was arraigned before Justice Mohammed Idris on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to defraud and obtaining under false pretense .

It was gathered that the accused had earlier been arraigned before Justice Babs Kuewumi of the same court on September 5, 2016, on the same charges when the court was on vacation and had to be re-arraigned to allow the charge to be reread to the accused for his plea to be properly taken.

At the resumed hearing of the case, the prosecutor for SFU, CSP Effiong Asuquo, told the court that Anyalebechi had, between April 2014 and March 2015, allegedly conspired with some other persons now at large, to obtain the said sum from one Nestor Nwankwo of Zicozeen Nigeria Limited, under false pretence of buying a used ship, and sell same in parts or scraps on behalf of the company.

ALSO READ: Pastor Jailed For Stealing N5.1M

The offenses according to the police are contrary to sections 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences, Act, 2006, and punishable under section 1(1)(a)(3) of the same Act.

When the charges were read to the GO, he pleaded not guilty and his counsel, George Ibekwe, informed the court about his client’s earlier bail application.

Ibekwe also informed the court that the affidavit in support of the bail application was deposed to by the wife to the accused person, Ada Chris Anyalebechi, and urged the court to grant the bail application.

Granting the request's defendant, Justice Idris granted bail to Anyalebechi in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in the like sum.

The case was then adjourned to November 28, 2016, for the commencement of trial.