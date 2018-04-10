Participate in Rosabon’s car lease promo and win big

Finance the purchase of a car (Nigerian used, Tokunbo or a cha cha tear rubber) this April through Rosabon Financial Services and stand a chance to be rewarded.
This April may just be the perfect time for you to do so! Finance the purchase of a car (Nigerian used, Tokunbo or a cha cha tear rubber) this April through Rosabon Financial Services and stand a chance to be rewarded with Home & Kitchen Appliance after every purchase!
We are one of Nigeria's leading non-banking Financial Institutions, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria - CBN. We will be clocking 25 years this April and as part of celebrations for our 25th Anniversary, Rosabon would be rewarding individuals who finance the acquisition of a new car with luxurious Home & Kitchen appliances such as washing machines, gas cookers, food processors and many more!
Three Simple Steps To Participate In The Promo:
Pick a car of your choice from any car dealer or owner (Nigerian Used, Tokunbo or New Car)
Apply for a Car lease with Rosabon in this month of April, 2018.
Pay a little percentage (very small %) for the car upfront and you'll be automatically entered for the weekly draw to stand a chance of winning.
Rosabon’s car lease has a repayment period of up to 48 months.
Are you looking to own a car? Then what are you waiting for!
Visit our Head Office in Lagos or any of our annexes in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Warri & Benin! or you can simply send an email to info@rosabon-finance.com or call 08150880039/Whatsapp 08150880038. Visit http://bit.ly/RFSCarLeasePromo to apply online.
This is a featured post.