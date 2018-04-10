Participate in Rosabon’s car lease promo and win big

Home > Gist > Metro >

Finance the purchase of a car (Nigerian used, Tokunbo or a cha cha tear rubber) this April through Rosabon Financial Services and stand a chance to be rewarded.

(Rosabon Financial Services)
Have you been deliberating on when and how you will get your dream car?

This April may just be the perfect time for you to do so! Finance the purchase of a car (Nigerian used, Tokunbo or a cha cha tear rubber) this April through Rosabon Financial Services and stand a chance to be rewarded with Home & Kitchen Appliance after every purchase!

We are one of Nigeria's leading non-banking Financial Institutions, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria - CBN. We will be clocking 25 years this April and as part of celebrations for our 25th Anniversary, Rosabon would be rewarding individuals who finance the acquisition of a new car with luxurious Home & Kitchen appliances such as washing machines, gas cookers, food processors and many more!

Three Simple Steps To Participate In The Promo:

Pick a car of your choice from any car dealer or owner (Nigerian Used, Tokunbo or New Car)

Apply for a Car lease with Rosabon in this month of April, 2018.

Pay a little percentage (very small %) for the car upfront and you'll be automatically entered for the weekly draw to stand a chance of winning.

Rosabon’s car lease has a repayment period of up to 48 months.

Are you looking to own a car? Then what are you waiting for!

Visit our Head Office in Lagos or any of our annexes in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Warri & Benin! or you can simply send an email to info@rosabon-finance.com or call 08150880039/Whatsapp 08150880038. Visit http://bit.ly/RFSCarLeasePromo to apply online.

