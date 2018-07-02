Participate in Jumia’s 14 days of awoof party rice

news

Jumia is giving out 1,000 bags of rice daily at N1,000 only!

This is to launch the party before the party! Salebrate with us as Jumia turns 6. The main party starts from the 16th - 29th of July, where you will find over 1 million exclusive deals at the last price, flash sales, additional 5% off Jumia pay and over 500,000 vouchers to be won. Jumia is promising to pay for your shipping when you shop a minimum of N10,000 via Jumia Express.

All these and more are exclusive to Jumia customers shopping via the Jumia App.

Here’s how to participate in this challenge:

Download the Jumia Mobile App.

Register as a customer.

Search for clues on the app that will lead you to find 1 of the 1,000 bags of rice priced at N1000 only.

Follow @JumiaNigeria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Post a picture of your awoof bag of rice with the hashtag #Jumiapartyrice

There will be 1,000 bags up for grabs daily from the 2nd to the 15th of July, between 12 PM - 4 PM.

Download the app now to join the party