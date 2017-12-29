Home > Gist > Metro >

Pandemonium as indebted nurse got stripped naked

In Zimbabwe Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped naked on graduation day

The angered nurses who had to cough out a sum of $95 have insisted on pressing charges.

  • Published:
90% of Nigerian nurses lack basic life support skills. play

90% of Nigerian nurses lack basic life support skills.

(Naij)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Students in a Zimbabwe nursing school caused pandemonium during a graduation ceremony where a learner, Eurita Churu, was stripped naked for defrauding some graduands.

The commotion which occurred in Harare Garden was facilitated by a man identified as Evans Mudavanhu, who promised to provide jobs for the honourees as soon as a payment of US$95 is made. This was expected to cover for the cost of food served on the graduation day, name tags, uniforms and certificates but none of these were fulfilled, H-Metro reports.

Eurita Churu was able to defraud the nurses based on instructions received from Evans Mudavanhu. play Pandemonium as indebted nurse got stripped naked on graduation day (H-Metro)

 

This prompted a group molestation of Churu which was serious enough to invite the attention of the police. An officer was seen in a picture trying to protect the woman accused of fraud as the aggressors made to put off her dresses which was not successful, however they were able to have her bra exposed.

The abused as well as others distinguished as Trisah and Sarah were taken to the police station where 300 students from the nursing school have promised to lodge a complaint concerning the matter. Their interest lies in finding the main culprit, Mudavanhu.

“We want Evans here because he is the one who sent Eurita, Trisah and Sarah to demand money on a training they said was being funded by a nongovernmental organization,” one of the angry learners said.

“What irked us is that they are failing to give us our certificates only to give us fake ones written different things.

“Mudavanhu was ordering these ladies to ask us pay US$95 each to cover cost of food on this graduation day, name tags, uniforms and certificates.

“Mudavanhu demanded US$10 from those who wanted to be helped in getting attachment to hospitals like Parirenyatwa, Chitungwiza and Harare among others.

“He even bedded some of the students promising them jobs,” she added.

ALSO READ: Prostitute stripped naked after burgling customer's home in Onitsha [Video]

The nurses have promised to press charges. play The nurses have promised to press charges. (H-Metro)

When contacted by H-Metro in connection with the allegation leveled against him, he reportedly pleaded with the news agency to squash its interest in publishing the story in exchange for a bribe.

Apparently, it refused the offer based on a quote from an article it published, "h-metro refused to entertain mudavanhu’s bribe offers".

 

This points to integrity in journalism which isn't widely practiced. Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, became the subject of a bribery scandal earlier in the year 2017, that saw an estranged friend, Lekan Fatodu.

ALSO READ: Sahara Reporters demanded $1M bribe from Senate President, says Omisore

play Eurita Churu was able to defraud the nurses based on instructions received from Evans Mudavanhu.

Fatodu, who is a UK based journalist and PR practitioner, alleged that the media executive  published disparaging articles about him after refusing his request for a bribe.

A text message showed a conversation between the pair. It contained Sowore's demand for a cut in monies awarded to Fatodu in a Federal Government of Nigeria contract.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Is It Magun? Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths involving loversbullet
2 Pulse List 5 activities that are considered bad in dreamsbullet
3 Seeking a Husband ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for marriage...bullet

Related Articles

In Osun 40-yr-old man faces N1.1m cement fraud charge
Everywhere We Go Nigerian romance scammer arrested in Thailand [Photos]
In Lagos Businessman docked over alleged N22m fraud
Everywhere We Go Nigerian bags 7 years in jail over biggest US tax fraud
Bad Ambassadors 2 Nigerian men jailed for £300,000 fraud in the U.K
In Ibadan Travel agent docked over alleged N1.3m visa scam
Black Sheep Nigerian man jailed in the UK for raping, impregnating teacher
Holy Criminals Pastor convicted for duping members in $2M Nigerian oil scam

Metro

President Muhammadu Buhari and his son Yusuf, during a visit to the President's farm in Daura, Katsina State.
Yusuf Buhari President Buhari's son puts him on list of African leaders with exuberant children
A graveyard.
Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial
A car accident occurred in Delta State, Nigeria killing a child.
In Delta Child dies in highway accident
A woman who lives around the victim's community informed her father she was pregnant.
Scum 70-yr-old ex-soldier rapes little girl who is now pregnant