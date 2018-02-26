Home > Gist > Metro >

P&G celebrates 25 years in Nigeria

Procter & Gamble Consumer goods company celebrates 25 years in Nigeria

The company marked its anniversary, while partnering with MercyCorps, First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Bagudu and others

It’s a Silver Jubilee! Hearty congratulations to P&G Nigeria on its 25th anniversary.

The fast moving consumer goods company known for amazing household products like Always Sanitary Pad, Pampers Diapers, and Safeguard Soap has impacted Nigeria economically and socially over the last 25 years.

Interestingly, the company celebrated the milestone with students of Junior Secondary School (JSS), Karu, Abuja with officials from MercyCorps, an international NGO; the First Lady of Kebbi State Dr Zainab Bagudu; Ministry of Budget and National Planning, and other stakeholders.

As part of activities to mark the anniversary, P&G partnered with MercyCorps, an international not-for-profit organisation, through its Always Keeping Girls in School (AKGIS) programme. The partnership is targeted at enhancing girls’ knowledge and practice around reproductive health through life skills training, provision of emergency sanitary kits and mobilisation of stakeholders’ support for Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) for girls in school.

Reiterating the Company’s commitment to invest in Nigeria and give back to the society by addressing social issues, Managing Director, P&G Nigeria, Mr. George Nassar, stated: “We have achieved this milestone through our commitment to invest in Nigeria with our relevant stakeholders. We have consistently provided our consumers with the highest quality of household products and we will continue to do even more”.

Also speaking on the company’s brand activities, Director of Brands for P&G Nigeria Tolulope Adedeji said: “We are proud that over the years, not only have we introduced great brands for the satisfaction of our consumers, we have also engaged in citizenship projects to address social issues, programs such as the Always School Program which has helped to equip over 6 million young girls within ages 10 – 12 with basic information about personal hygiene and puberty in the last 5 years

P&G expanded its company’s reach into Nigeria in 1992 with the acquisition of Richardson Vicks manufacturing plant in Ibadan and currently provides six strong portfolios of innovative brands namely, Pampers, Ariel, Always, Oral-B, Gillette, Safeguard in the Nigerian Market. The company has also invested millions of dollars in its various manufacturing sites located in Ibadan, Oyo State and Agbara, Ogun State respectively.

