Over 5m Naira up for grabs in the Quickteller Delight Promo

Imagine getting rewarded for living a stress free life, isn’t that the life? While giving you one less thing to worry about, Quickteller wants to delight you with a tonne of rewards like never before, the kind that would give you goose pimples…

*Mic check* breathe in and out! the rewards are so much, it would make your toes curl!

Always on the phone with friends or talking to bae? *winks* Here’s a reason to stay connected, load airtime worth 10000 or more on Quickteller and stand a chance to be among 20 lucky winners of N5000 airtime monthly for 3 months.

For our friends that stay glued catching up on their favourite shows on DSTV, there is something for you! Pay your DSTV bills with Quickteller at least twice and stand a chance to be among 40 winners of 3 months worth of free Premium DSTV subscriptions.

Stay connected with the things that matter online; go social, tweet away, make faces on snapchat, you name it! Purchase internet subscriptions on Quickteller at least once monthly and increase your chances to be one of our 40 lucky winners of free 3 months Internet Subscription.

Go around Lagos like only you can. Top up your e-tag account at least twice between April 14th and June 14th and stand a chance to be among 20 winners of N20,000 worth of e-tag credit.

Experience the skies with Quickteller, Purchase 3 or more airline tickets for local destinations and stand a chance to be among 5 lucky winners of free round trip local tickets to destinations under N80,000.

That Neighbour’s house they use in knowing if the area has light can be your house! Make your electricity payments using Quickteller and be among 10 winners of free electricity payments.

Fuel your passion for the game, put your money where your mouth is and get rewarded! Use quickteller to fund your betting wallets at least 8 times (once every week for 2 months) and stand a chance to be among 40 winners of N10,000 each.

Transfer money to friends and family and get rewarded for it! Transfer at least N10,000 every week in March and April and stand a chance to be among 20 winners of N50,000.

So, tell someone to tell someone that with the Quickteller Delight Promo, there is a lot of love to go around for everyone! Promo draw will be done for transactions done between April 14th and June 14th. Let the best men win! what are you waiting for? The more transactions you make, the higher your chances of winning! Visit www.quickteller.com/delight for more details.

