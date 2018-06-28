Pulse.ng logo
Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos

A petrol tanker had a brake failure and exploded in Lagos. Some 54 cars were burnt on the busiest expressway in the nation's commercial capital

Over 10 cars reportedly in flame as petrol tanker falls off bridge at Berger, Lagos play

Scene of a petrol tanker fire incident which occurred at Berger area of Lagos on June 28, 2018.

(Twitter)
A Petrol tanker is currently on fire on Otedola Bridge at Berger area of Lagos, the state Rapid Response Squad (RSS) tweeted around 5 pm on Thursday, June 28.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos Fire Service were said to have mobilised men at the scene to put out the fire which had spread to others car in the area.

 

A video tweeted by the RSS shows officials trying hard to put out the fire burning a Toyota Highlander SUV. The vehicle was reportedly salvaged.

Pulse gathered that the tanker hit the median and spilled its contents - all the cars on the lane began catching fire after a bang.

According to New Telegraph which cited an eyewitness, people trapped in traffic were caught in flames. The report also said about 10 other cars were razed.

ALSO READ: Car burnt, resident injured in fuel tanker fire in Victoria Island

Reactions to the fire incident has started gaining traction on social media, especially Twitter, with many warning people to avoid the area.

See some of the reactions below:

The number of casualties was not ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

 

 

