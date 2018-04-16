Over 100 cultists in Delta raid police station to free members

news

Cultists , numbering over 100, have reportedly raided a police station in Delta State to free members who have been held in custody.

This is according to Punch News which also confirmed that some residents in the Ethiope East Local Government Area where the event occurred were injured following the attack.

It was gathered that the cultists approached the Eku Police Station in a three-hour raid on Sunday, April 15, 2018, but Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, insisted that the facility is only an outpost designated for the law enforcement personnel as opposed to a station.

“The incident happened when some hoodlums literarily attacked the station. It is not a station per say; it’s an outpost. At the time of the incident, there was no suspect in our cell.

“Some persons are being trailed as masterminds. We do not want to engage in mass arrest. But nothing was destroyed and no arm was carted away. There was nothing of value that you can say was destroyed.

“It is when they (suspects) are arrested that we can know the reason for such an attack. We are not aware of any property being damaged.

“I can only speak when investigation has been done and facts have revealed the reason for their action. No police officer was injured but some persons (police officers) are being questioned as to why they will allow hoodlums into a station.

“The onus is on them to defend the station at all times, but if they do not, they will be called to account,” says Aniamaka.

Punch also reported that the cultists prevented affected victims from visiting the Baptist Government Hospital, Eku, for treatment.

ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"

A suspected cultist, Odera Chuks, who studied Political Science at the Anambra State University (ANSU), has been killed by members.

The deceased was reportedly slaughtered during a house war intended to establish supremacy to become "Point One" according to many reports.

Chuks, who was 20 years old at the time of passing, died on Monday, April 9, 2018, in a village close to ANSU.

He was in his third year in the university before getting nicked by death.