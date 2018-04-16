Home > Gist > Metro >

Over 100 cultists in Delta raid police station to free members

David Becomes Goliath Over 100 cultists in Delta raid police station to free members

A police spokesperson denied that a reported raid conducted by suspected cultists occurred at an outpost, not a station.

  • Published:
In a bid to free arrested members, cultists numbering over 40 reportedly raided a police station, causing the death of innocent residents. play

In a bid to free arrested members, cultists numbering over 40 reportedly raided a police station, causing the death of innocent residents.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cultists, numbering over 100, have reportedly raided a police station in Delta State to free members who have been held in custody.

This is according to Punch News which also confirmed that some residents in the Ethiope East Local Government Area where the event occurred were injured following the attack.

play Over 100 cultists in Delta raid police station to free members (Daily Post)

 

It was gathered that the cultists approached the Eku Police Station in a three-hour raid on Sunday, April 15, 2018, but Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, insisted that the facility is only an outpost designated for the law enforcement personnel as opposed to a station.

“The incident happened when some hoodlums literarily attacked the station. It is not a station per say; it’s an outpost. At the time of the incident, there was no suspect in our cell.

“Some persons are being trailed as masterminds. We do not want to engage in mass arrest. But nothing was destroyed and no arm was carted away. There was nothing of value that you can say was destroyed.

“It is when they (suspects) are arrested that we can know the reason for such an attack. We are not aware of any property being damaged.

“I can only speak when investigation has been done and facts have revealed the reason for their action. No police officer was injured but some persons (police officers) are being questioned as to why they will allow hoodlums into a station.

“The onus is on them to defend the station at all times, but if they do not, they will be called to account,” says Aniamaka.

Punch also reported that the cultists prevented affected victims from visiting the Baptist Government Hospital, Eku, for treatment.

ALSO READ: 6 suspected cultists arrested for gang raping students

ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"

A suspected cultist, Odera Chuks, who studied Political Science at the Anambra State University (ANSU), has been killed by members.

The deceased was reportedly slaughtered during a house war intended to establish supremacy to become "Point One" according to many reports.

play ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One" (Press)

 

Chuks, who was 20 years old at the time of passing, died on Monday, April 9, 2018, in a village close to ANSU.

He was in his third year in the university before getting nicked by death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Nemesis Alleged Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad in Lekki [Video]bullet
3 Chasing Sweet Life New money ritual in Ogun has a wealth seeker...bullet

Related Articles

Badoo Native doctor who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by police [Photos]
Reign Ended Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor
Gang War Anambra-born businessman shot to death by rivals in SA [Graphic Photo]
Gang Rivalry AAU undergraduate killed by suspected cultists in Obalende
End Of The Road 23-yr-old man remanded in jail for murder
In Lagos 6 suspected cultists arrested for gang raping students
Corruption Imo policemen threaten to imprison Nigerian journalists over 10k bribe
Guilty Or Not? Trial begins for policemen who forced journalists to pay 10k bribe in Imo

Metro

A Federal Government of Nigeria staff who could not contain his temper has physically assaulted his children. He was arraigned at an Abuja court as a result.
Monster FG staff batters kids with electric wire for making him angry
Burnt property.
Follower Of Christ Father burns daughter's assets for giving her life to Jesus
The OAU sex scandal and the truth about horny old men
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The OAU sex scandal and the truth about horny old men
Not Man Enough School dropout murders girlfriend who forced pregnancy on him