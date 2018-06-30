Otedola Bridge Fire: Family in search of three-year-old boy

news

The family of a three-year-old boy, Eyitayo Famojuro are searching for him following the tanker fire at Otedola bridge.

According to reports, his mother escaped with his twin sister, Eyitoke before the fire caught up with their car.

A relative posted on Instagram saying that the driver also carried Eyitayo, when the incident occurred.

She said “The boy in this picture is a three year old named Eyitayo. He was involved in the unfortunate tanker accident with his Mother, twin sister and the Driver at Otedola bridge yesterday evening. They were a few cars away from the tanker when the explosion occurred.

“The Driver (Mr. Joseph) carried Eyitayo while the mother escaped with Eyitoke(Eyitayos Twin). The where about of Eyitayo and Mr. Joseph is still unknown as all attempts to trace them at the scene of the accident proved abortive. Anyone with information should pls call 08033148161 or approach nearest police station.”

On Thursday, June 28, 2018, a tanker carrying fuel spilt its content on the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and exploded.

The explosion resulted in the death of at least nine people and the destruction of 54 cars that were completely burnt.