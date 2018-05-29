Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her away

news

A female member of Kenya’s parliament was turned away with items she had gone to donate to an orphanage because the facility said she failed to follow laid down procedure for donating to the orphanage.

Purity Ngirici who represents the East African country’s Kirinyaga county as lawmaker reportedly went to the Kianyaga Children’s Home on Sunday, May 27 to donate 180 pairs of shoes, 180 mattresses and other gifts for use by the orphans.

However, security guards at the Children’s Home locked her out upon instruction from management of the facility.

Attempting to explain the incident, management of the Kianyaga Children’s Home is quoted as saying: "We have a policy as a department or county government. Anything that has to be donated to this home must follow the right channel and protocol.

"The security of the children is of paramount importance we cannot just allow anybody to come from the blues into the children’s home.”

However, the explanation did not convincePurity Ngirici. She suspected that the whole development was orchestrated by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who she had reportedly had some issues with, to embarrass her.

She said: "Such acts are primitive, unfortunate, reprehensible, and outlandish and can only be construed to be instigated by malice. My office will not be intimidated by people who don't believe we are all brothers and sisters where social responsibility remains a collective effort."

Under normal circumstances, especially in Ghana where orphanages are resource starved and are in dire need of support they would actually be the ones going after notable people to donate to them, but the reverse was the case in Kenya.