One Lagos Fiesta :  Is this the biggest Eyo Statue ever? Possibly

The last One Lagos Fiesta, which was proudly sponsored by STAR Lager and held from December 24, 2017 to January 1, 2018, was phenomenal, and one thing we won’t be forgetting is the massive Eyo Statue.

The One Lagos Fiesta has shown Lagosians that there’s no greater way to end the year, than under the light and the stars.

But can we talk about the STAR of the show?

It wasn’t just in the unstoppable fun, the stream of artistes dropping hit after hit, one thing stood out, it was the massive 74 feet tall Eyo Statue. Now, 74 feet might not seem like a lot, until you realise that it’s about ten stories tall!

Even more incredible is that STAR Lager, built this statue, entirely out of old STAR crates; over 3,000 of them! The incredible work of art automatically became the most photographed thing at the event, featuring in countless attendees.

But why did STAR choose Eyo?

The Eyo was chosen because of the significance to Lagosians. In fact, The Eyo is so significant to Lagos history that the first Eyo procession in Lagos was held on the 20th of February, 1854, as a commemoration of the life of Oba Akintoye.

So because of this, STAR, Nigeria’s No. 1 Lager, and head sponsor of the One Lagos Fiesta two years running, chose to celebrate it with an iconic Lagos heritage.

In all five locations, there were Bars, football experience centres and happy hour. The Victoria Island venue stood out though; there was a VIP spot, an arch entrance, the Eyo statue and light boxes.

Other fun activities at the event included Foosball, Target shot, Euro fan challenge on PS4. The available teams were the teams supported by STAR. There was EPL live viewing, and one of the most fun, the Happy Hour.

The Happy hour was packed with comedy, dance competitions, and quizzes on STAR Football Club partners. The sporting events happened daily, from 5-9pm while the Happy Hour owned the night from 9-10pm. Besides the VIP arena, entry into the event was free.

The 8-day celebration is one of the ways Nigeria’s commercial capital and Africa’s Mega City, Lagos, brings all of the past year into one rousing celebration. The goal of the fiesta is to drive excitement amongst Lagos State indigenes as they count down to the new year.

The event was held in 5 locations simultaneously; Agege, Ikorodu, Victoria Island, Badagry and Epe for 8 days.

As fireworks rounded off the event till the next edition in December 2018, you can be sure that lagosians will be remembering this edition for a long time.

