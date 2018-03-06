Home > Gist > Metro >

One dead, another severely injured after maid sets wards ablaze

The boys identified as Ekene and Ebuka, were set ablaze by their help and have been fighting hard to survive the injuries they sustained in the incident.

  Published:
Nigerian house helps face a lot of physical and mental abuse

(Media Hoarders )
A heartbroken relative has shared the tragic story of his little cousins' demise at the hand of their househelp who is also a minor.

The Facebook User, Kingsley Chukwuemeka Ubani, revealed that the shocking incident happened three weeks ago.

The victims, Ekene and Ebuka

(instagram)

 

According to his post, the boys identified as Ekene and Ebuka, were set ablaze by their help and have been fighting hard to survive the injuries they sustained in the incident.

Unfortunately, Ekene lost his life yesterday, Monday, March 5, while Ebuka continues to fight.

May God give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss, while we pray for speedy recovery for little Ebuka.

House help baths neighbour with hot water

Life hasn’t remained the same for Mrs. Mabel Enwongomfon–Umoh, mother of a two months old baby, who was bathed with hot water by her neighbour over an argument that ensued between them.

A child protection agency rescued three female orphans who have endured harsh treatment from their grandmother. play

A child protection agency rescued three female orphans who have endured harsh treatment from their grandmother.

(Press)

 

According to reports the incident happened last Christmas eve (24, December 2015) after Williams Esther, a angry house help poured hot water on her victim now suffering from severe burns on her chest, breasts, neck and a part of her face.

Confirming the ordeal by the Isheri division of the Lagos State Police Command, Williams Esther has been arrested and arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate’s court.

The victim has been confined to the hospital bed since the incident and hasn’t been able to breast feed her little baby.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

